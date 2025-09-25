Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Video

Design, heritage & sustainability Venuka Wickramaarachchi talks fashionplay icon
- YouTube
youtu.be
Gallery

Design, heritage & sustainability Venuka Wickramaarachchi talks fashion

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 25, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Up Next

Inside Sakhiye Full Interview with Amrit Ramnath
Gallery

Inside Sakhiye Full Interview with Amrit Ramnath

Interview with Urvashi Pathania | EasternEye
Gallery

Interview with Urvashi Pathania | EasternEye

Entertainment

Daayra

Prithviraj Sukumaran questions Kareena Kapoor Khan in first look of Daayra

Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran questions Kareena Kapoor Khan in gripping first look of Meghna Gulzar’s 'Daayra'

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam on the surprising return of Bijuria in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Instagram/sonunigamofficial
Entertainment

Sonu Nigam on why Bijuria returns untouched in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' after 26 years

Salman Khan

The actor lived with the condition for over seven years before undergoing surgery in 2011

Getty Images
Health

Salman Khan recalls living with trigeminal neuralgia, the ‘suicide disease’

Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede files lawsuit against Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix over Aryan Khan series

Instagram/swankhede.irs/ Getty Images
Entertainment

Sameer Wankhede sues Shah Rukh Khan's company and Netflix alleging defamatory portrayal in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Wayward

Mae Martin leads Netflix’s unsettling new series Wayward

YouTube/ Netflix
Entertainment

Netflix’s 'Wayward' mixes teen horror, small-town secrets, and a standout lead performance

Emma Watson

Emma Watson reflects on her fallout with JK Rowling

Getty Images
Entertainment

Emma Watson opens up on JK Rowling fallout and regrets never having a private conversation

Arts & Culture

Ambika Mod confronts violent porn addiction on stage in daring Royal Court premiere 'Porn Play'

Ambika Mod returns to the stage in the Royal Court’s new play Porn Play

Art & Culture

Ambika Mod confronts violent porn addiction on stage in daring Royal Court premiere 'Porn Play'

From Hollywood to Indian royalty: Cecil Beaton’s world on display at the NPG

Princess Karam of Kapurthala, photographed by Cecil Beaton in 1935

Art & Culture

From Hollywood to Indian royalty: Cecil Beaton’s world on display at the NPG

Nitin Ganatra art exhibition

Through abstract forms, bold colour, and layered compositions

thelax.art
Art & Culture

Nitin Ganatra debuts first solo art exhibition in London’s Soho

familie

£1 tickets available for families receiving Universal Credit

HRP
Art & Culture

Peter Rabbit brings Beatrix Potter’s tales to life at Hampton Court this summer

Banksy mural at London’s Royal Courts of Justice

The mural has been covered and is being guarded by security

Instagram/ banksy
Art & Culture

Banksy unveils provocative new mural at London’s Royal Courts of Justice

Shafina Jaffer

Works are painted on bark cloth from Lake Victoria

shafinart
Art & Culture

Shafina Jaffer to unveil Whispers Under Wings at Mall Galleries, London

Lifestyle

UK high street

Diaspora demand drives South Asian beauty into UK high street stores

AI Generated
Entertainment

South Asian beauty brands are rewriting the rules of the UK high street

Venuka Wickramaarachchi

He has built an international career that spans cinema, fashion weeks, and brand development

Venuka
Fashion

Sri Lankan roots inspire Venuka Wickramaarachchi’s designs and sustainable brand Diamaté

psychological distress

Lifestyle factors linked with psychological distress

iStock
Health

Heart attack survivors with psychological distress face greater risk of relapse

Young British Muslims gather in Surrey for national Ijtema

Young British Muslims gather in Surrey for national Ijtema

Lifestyle

Young British Muslims gather in Surrey for national Ijtema

Mahesh Liloriya
Modi 75th birthday Rishikesh

The forum underscored the Indian value of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Parmarth Niketan
Spirituality

Faith leaders honour Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday with call for unity in Rishikesh

© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us