Raghu Dixit on storytelling, live music and the rise of India's independent music scene

Highlights

Raghu Dixit returns to London for the South Asian Sounds Festival at Southbank Centre

The singer recalls an emotional Queen Elizabeth Hall performance cut short by illness

He believes storytelling is the key to connecting with audiences across languages

Dixit says India’s independent music scene is thriving because artists are embracing their roots

For Raghu Dixit, returning to London is more than another overseas tour stop. It is a journey that has shaped his career, introduced his music to global audiences and provided some of his most memorable moments on stage.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will perform at the South Asian Sounds Festival at Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall, a venue that holds a special place in his heart. Speaking to Eastern Eye, Dixit reflected on his long relationship with British audiences, the changing face of Indian independent music and why live performance continues to inspire him after more than two decades in the industry.

Why London remains special

Dixit describes London as one of the world's major hubs for music and says he always believed his songs deserved to be heard beyond India.

"From the first year that I started performing on stage in India with my band, I always believed that my music deserves to be heard around the world," he said.

That belief led him to invest his own money in building a presence in the UK, eventually performing at major festivals, appearing on British media platforms and even being invited to perform at Windsor Castle.

Despite changes in the live music landscape since the pandemic, he still sees his annual UK visit as a "pilgrimage".

"This year we've got this one big gig to perform at South Asian Sounds Festival, which has become a landmark festival to showcase South Asian music," he said.

The Southbank Centre concert he will never forget

Among his strongest memories of Queen Elizabeth Hall is a concert that almost never happened.

A week before the performance, Dixit suffered a severe bout of laryngitis and could barely speak during soundcheck. For the first time in his career, he considered cancelling a show.

Instead, encouraged by venue staff, he took to the stage and told the audience about his condition. During the third song, No Man Will Ever Love You Like I Do, his voice gave way completely.

"I apologised to the audience. I was expecting there would be a ruckus at the box office," he recalled.

What happened next surprised him.

"Everybody just stood and clapped for about two minutes nonstop. I ended up crying on stage."

The experience changed the way he viewed audiences.

"As long as you're honest in front of an audience, the audience is always kind to you," he said. "Queen Elizabeth Hall is not just a great performing venue, but a hall of great significance because it taught me this lesson for life."

Storytelling beyond language

Known for energetic live performances, Dixit believes the real connection happens through the stories behind his songs.

"When I make them sing, when I make them dance, they are so happy. I see those laughing, smiling faces," he said. "No amount of great music being made in a studio can match that."

He regularly explains the meaning behind his songs before performing them, helping audiences connect regardless of language.

"I take great pride in talking to my audience and building that relationship where language doesn't matter," he said.

Dixit has seen listeners from different countries respond emotionally to songs inspired by poets and saints, often relating their messages to their own lives.

When asked what he hopes audiences will take away from his Southbank Centre show, his answer was simple.

"I hope they'll remember the words I've spoken about each of those songs," he said. "If something happens in their life later and they remember those words and think, 'Maybe this is the direction I should take in life', then my mission is accomplished."

A changing music scene and a lifelong passion

Dixit is encouraged by the direction of India's independent music movement, particularly the growing confidence artists have in singing in their mother tongues.

"When I started music, singing English songs the way the original band performed them was considered cool," he said. "Now, if you write an original song in your own mother tongue and sing it on stage, people really appreciate you for that."

He also credits younger musicians for using social media and digital platforms to reach audiences directly, while remaining rooted in their own cultures.

For Dixit, creating music remains as essential as ever.

"I don't think anything else keeps me alive, actually," he said. "It's become a way of life."

Music fills every corner of his day, from ordinary household routines to songwriting sessions. More importantly, he believes its purpose has evolved over time.

"Earlier it was probably a selfish journey, but now I want to take everyone along with me," he said.

After more than 25 years in music, Dixit feels he is only now discovering the true purpose behind his work: connecting with people, offering comfort and creating moments that stay with them long after the final note.