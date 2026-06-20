Priyanka Chopra has confirmed a new collaboration with Angelina Jolie.

The nature of the project remains undisclosed, fuelling speculation among fans.

The announcement comes as Chopra balances major projects in both Hollywood and Indian cinema.

Priyanka Chopra has confirmed that she is set to collaborate with Angelina Jolie, adding another high-profile project to her growing international portfolio.

Speaking to Fortune India, Chopra revealed that she and Jolie are working together on a venture, although she stopped short of sharing any details. The announcement has immediately triggered speculation over whether the project could be a film, a business partnership, or a humanitarian initiative.

For now, very little is known about the collaboration. Chopra reportedly declined to elaborate on the project during the interview, leaving fans and industry watchers guessing about what could bring the two global figures together.

The actor did, however, speak about the women in Hollywood who have influenced her journey. Angelina Jolie featured prominently on that list, alongside Penélope Cruz and Salma Hayek. Chopra described them as both friends and sources of inspiration, according to a news report.

The prospect of Chopra and Jolie working together has generated interest not only because of their acting careers but also because of their work beyond entertainment. Both have been involved in global initiatives and advocacy efforts over the years, adding another layer of intrigue to the announcement.

Busy schedule across Hollywood and India

The confirmation arrives during a particularly busy period for Chopra. She is expected to begin work on a new project with Orlando Bloom and is also attached to filmmaker Mira Nair's biographical drama Amri.

Meanwhile, Chopra is preparing for her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's ambitious action-adventure film Varanasi. Speaking about the project, Chopra reportedly said, as quoted in a news report, that the team is attempting something on a scale rarely seen in recent years and that the film is intended for a global audience.

The production has reportedly been filmed across several international locations, including Georgia, Antarctica, Africa and Hyderabad. The film is expected to reach cinemas on April 7, 2027.

Chopra is also set to appear in Judgment Day, directed by Nicolas Stoller, alongside actors including Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Regina Hall.

Reflecting on her career, Chopra reportedly said she now has greater freedom to choose projects that resonate with her interests and ambitions. That flexibility appears to be shaping the next phase of her career, with the still-mysterious Angelina Jolie collaboration now becoming one of the most closely watched projects on her slate.

Until more details emerge, the partnership remains one of Hollywood's more intriguing unanswered questions.