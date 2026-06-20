UK issues first amber heat warning in 4 years as temperatures set to hit 34°C

Amber extreme heat warning issued for parts of England and Wales for the first time since 2022.

Temperatures could reach 34C, with a chance of breaking the UK's June heat record.

Authorities warn of health risks, transport disruption and increased water-related incidents.

The UK heatwave is set to intensify over the coming days, with the Met Office issuing its first amber extreme heat warning in four years as temperatures across southern England and south-east Wales are forecast to climb as high as 34°C.

The warning, which covers a large stretch of southern and eastern England as well as parts of Wales, will be in force from 1am on June 22 until the end of June 23. According to the Met Office, temperatures are expected to remain above 30°C across several areas before peaking early next week. Forecasters have also suggested there is a 40 per cent chance the UK could record its hottest June day on record, surpassing the current benchmark of 35.6°C set in London in 1957 and Southampton in 1976.

More than just hot weather

The amber extreme heat warning is the highest heat-related alert issued by the Met Office since August 2022. Unlike the separate heat health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the Met Office warning focuses on the wider impacts of extreme temperatures, including pressure on transport networks, power systems and public services.

Meteorologists said a stationary area of high pressure over mainland Europe, often referred to as a "heat dome", is drawing unusually warm air towards the UK. Greg Wolverson, Deputy Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, reportedly said temperatures would continue to build into the start of next week, while unusually warm nights could increase the impact on people's health and wellbeing.

Forecasters have also warned of possible "tropical nights", where temperatures remain above 20°C overnight, limiting opportunities for homes and buildings to cool down.

The UKHSA has separately issued amber heat health alerts for London, the South East, South West and eastern England, warning that high temperatures could lead to increased illness and deaths, particularly among older people and those with existing health conditions.

Safety fears grow on land and in water

Alongside concerns about heat exhaustion and dehydration, emergency services are warning of a rise in water-related incidents. At least 17 people reportedly lost their lives after getting into difficulty in open water during the record-breaking heatwave in May.

Ross MacLeod, Water Safety Manager at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, reportedly said many people underestimate the dangers of cold-water shock. Even during hot weather, rivers, lakes and coastal waters can remain cold enough to trigger panic, breathing difficulties and drowning within minutes.

Authorities are advising people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity between 11am and 3pm, wear sunscreen and carry water while travelling. Transport operators have also urged passengers to prepare for delays by carrying water and taking precautions against heat exposure.

The heat is expected to affect more than people. Motoring organisations have warned of increased vehicle breakdowns caused by overheating engines and tyre failures. The RAC said demand for roadside assistance could rise by around 10 per cent compared with typical mid-June levels.

Botanic gardens and conservation sites are also monitoring the impact on plants and trees. Experts at both Cambridge University Botanic Garden and Kew Gardens have expressed concerns that prolonged heat and dry conditions could place additional stress on vulnerable species, particularly mature trees adapted to cooler climates.

While southern Britain braces for heatwave conditions, parts of Scotland are experiencing a very different picture, with heavy rain and localised flood warnings highlighting the growing contrast in weather patterns across the UK.

The Met Office said isolated thunderstorms could develop on June 23 and June 24, although these are not expected to significantly reduce temperatures in the hardest-hit regions.