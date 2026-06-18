Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Acharya Prashant brings ancient Upanishadic wisdom to Oxford University

Acharya Prashant brings ancient Upanishadic wisdom to Oxford University

Acharya Prashant

Mahesh Liloriya
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaJun 18, 2026

Indian philosopher and bestselling author Acharya Prashant delivered a lecture at Oxford University, drawing students, researchers and academics from across the UK, Europe and the United States for a discussion on the relevance of Vedantic wisdom in addressing contemporary global challenges.

Speaking at Oxford's Manor Road Building, home to the University's Department of Economics, Acharya Prashant explored teachings from the Ishavasya Upanishad, one of India's oldest philosophical texts. The lecture formed part of his ongoing UK tour, which has attracted growing interest at leading academic institutions.

Reflecting on Oxford's historic connection with Indian philosophy, Acharya Prashant noted that the Ishavasya Upanishad was first translated into English at Oxford in the 19th century by renowned scholar Max Müller. He described the occasion as an opportunity to revisit the text's relevance in today's world.

Addressing issues ranging from climate change and environmental degradation to mental health and social conflict, he argued that technological progress and economic growth alone cannot resolve humanity's deepest crises without greater self-awareness and inner transformation.

"The world has advanced enormously in science and technology, but the human mind remains largely unexplored," he told the audience. He suggested that modern society has accumulated vast knowledge of the external world while neglecting the understanding of the self.

During the interactive session, Acharya Prashant discussed themes of ego, identity and human responsibility, emphasising that lasting solutions to global challenges must begin with a deeper examination of individual consciousness. He urged audiences to complement scientific and economic progress with what he described as "education of the self".

The event highlighted the continuing global interest in India's philosophical heritage and its potential contribution to contemporary debates on sustainability, leadership and human wellbeing.

oxford university
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?
Fitness

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?

Neha Nagar
Lifestyle

Neha Nagar: The creator bringing clarity, confidence and power to money conversations

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

queen elizabeth ii
Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace to unveil never-seen outfits of Queen Elizabeth II in an iconic fashion exhibition

More For You

Guruji honoured at Victoria Parliament for interfaith contribution

Guruji Honoured at Victoria Parliament

Mahesh Liloriya

Guruji honoured at Victoria Parliament for interfaith contribution

Mahesh Liloriya

His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, was honoured at Victoria Parliament during an Interfaith Engagement for World Peace and Harmony programme held in Melbourne on 10th June 2026.

The gathering brought together faith leaders, community representatives and public figures to promote dialogue, understanding and social cohesion among diverse communities.

Keep ReadingShow less