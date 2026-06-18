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Guruji honoured at Victoria Parliament for interfaith contribution

Guruji honoured at Victoria Parliament for interfaith contribution

Guruji Honoured at Victoria Parliament

Mahesh Liloriya
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaJun 18, 2026

His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, was honoured at Victoria Parliament during an Interfaith Engagement for World Peace and Harmony programme held in Melbourne on 10th June 2026.

The gathering brought together faith leaders, community representatives and public figures to promote dialogue, understanding and social cohesion among diverse communities.

Guruji received a Certificate of Recognition from Victorian MP Evan Mulholland in acknowledgement of his contribution towards spiritual awareness, humanitarian service and interfaith engagement. Victorian MP Richard Welch also congratulated Guruji on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, participants highlighted the growing importance of interfaith dialogue in building stronger and more inclusive communities. Organisers noted that this was Guruji's second invitation to Victoria Parliament, reflecting the increasing international recognition of his work.

The event also featured India-based speaker Renuka Goswami, who shared her thoughts on community empowerment and social harmony.

As part of the programme, Guruji presented community service recognition certificates to Nath Bhavna Didi, Abnash Singh and Parmila Tandon for their contribution to charitable and community initiatives in Melbourne.

Several community leaders and members of the Indian diaspora attended the event, which concluded with a collective call for greater understanding, cooperation and peace across faiths and cultures.

shri rajrajeshwar guruji
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