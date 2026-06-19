Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s biggest Hollywood rumour becomes a TV series

Highlights

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first look at comedy series Brothers

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson play fictionalised versions of themselves

The story is inspired by speculation that the actors could be related

The eight-episode series premieres on 23 September

One of Hollywood's most talked-about off-screen mysteries is heading to television.

Apple TV+ has released the first look at Brothers, a new comedy starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson that draws directly from years of speculation surrounding the actors' friendship and a persistent rumour that they may actually be family.

The series reunites the longtime friends and former True Detective co-stars, but this time they are playing exaggerated versions of themselves in a story built around the very question fans have been asking for years.

A friendship thrown into chaos

Created by former The Office producer Lee Eisenberg, Brothers centres on McConaughey and Harrelson after they uncover a decades-old secret suggesting they could be brothers.

The revelation sets off a chain of events that tests their friendship and sends both men into personal crises.

According to the official synopsis, the story unfolds at McConaughey's ranch in Austin, Texas, where Harrelson arrives with his family following the collapse of his daughter's wedding. As Harrelson becomes determined to uncover the truth, McConaughey finds himself navigating a possible run for Governor of Texas.

The result is a comedy that blends family drama, celebrity culture and questions of identity.

The premise is rooted in real-life comments made by Harrelson in 2023, when he revealed that his father had once shared a relationship with McConaughey's mother.

The revelation reignited long-running speculation that the actors could be half-brothers.

Speaking to Esquire at the time, Harrelson said the similarities between them had often struck him, adding that he had wondered about the possibility for years.

Although neither actor has publicly confirmed the theory through DNA testing, the rumour has remained one of Hollywood's most enduring curiosities and now serves as the foundation for the series.

First look and cast details revealed

Apple TV+ has confirmed that the first two episodes of Brothers will debut on 23 September, with new episodes released weekly through 4 November.

Joining McConaughey and Harrelson in the cast are Holland Taylor as McConaughey's mother, Ma Mac, alongside Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan and Oona Yaffe.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios for Apple TV+.

A long journey to the screen

Brothers was first announced in 2023 but experienced several delays before reaching production.

Writer and producer David West Read originally served as showrunner before leaving the project due to creative differences. Eisenberg later took over the series, serving as creator and executive producer alongside McConaughey and Harrelson.

For two actors whose friendship has generated years of speculation, Brothers turns Hollywood gossip into the central premise of a comedy, inviting audiences to explore the mystery that has followed them both for years.