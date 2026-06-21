FIFA World Cup: Germany into knockout rounds as Netherlands and Japan win

GERMANY reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2014 with a 2-1 comeback win over Ivory Coast on Saturday, while Curacao claimed their first-ever World Cup point after holding Ecuador to a goalless draw.

Substitute Deniz Undav scored twice for Germany, including the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time, to send Julian Nagelsmann's side into the last 32. Curacao's 0-0 draw later in the day also ensured Germany finished top of Group E with one game remaining.

The Netherlands moved closer to qualification with a 5-1 win over Sweden, while Japan beat Tunisia 4-0 in the 1,000th World Cup match. On Sunday, Spain will look to bounce back from their opening draw when they face Saudi Arabia.

Undav came off the bench to rescue Germany, scoring the equaliser in the 68th minute before calmly netting the winner deep into stoppage time in Toronto.

The result sends Germany into the knockout rounds for the first time since 2014 after first-round exits in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

"This is exactly what we hoped for and I'm very happy for my team," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

Germany's victory was followed by Curacao's surprise 0-0 draw with Ecuador in Kansas City. Curacao, the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the World Cup, with around 160,000 inhabitants, earned their first-ever point at the tournament.

The result confirmed Germany as Group E winners with a match to spare.

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room made a record 15 saves, the most ever in a World Cup game not involving extra time, to help his side secure the draw.

Dutch crush Sweden

In Houston, the Netherlands strengthened their chances of reaching the knockout stage with a 5-1 win over Sweden.

Sweden, who opened Group F with a 5-1 victory over Tunisia, knew a win would seal qualification.

Instead, Graham Potter's side fell behind early as Sunderland's Brian Brobbey scored twice in the opening 17 minutes.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo added two more goals in the first nine minutes of the second half to make it 4-0 before Anthony Elanga scored Sweden's only goal.

Crysencio Summerville completed the scoring in the 89th minute.

The Netherlands, who drew 2-2 with Japan in their opening match, now have four points and a plus-four goal difference, which is almost certain to be enough to secure a place in the last 32 of the expanded 48-team tournament.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman praised his team's display.

"If you look further at the goals we scored, that will cause fear among opponents," Koeman said. "The way those goals came about, in transition with a lot of pace and a lot of quality, we can be incredibly dangerous."

It was the first time Sweden had conceded five goals in a World Cup match since losing 5-2 to Brazil in the 1958 final.

Japan mark 1,000th World Cup game

Japan celebrated the 1,000th match in World Cup history with a 4-0 victory over Tunisia in Monterrey, Mexico.

After drawing 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opening match, Japan moved level with the Dutch on four points following a dominant display against Tunisia, who rarely threatened.

Daichi Kamada, Ayase Ueda, who scored twice, and Junya Ito were on target as the Blue Samurai left Tunisia facing elimination.

On Sunday, European champions Spain will try to recover from their opening draw with Cape Verde when they face Saudi Arabia.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his players had responded to the criticism following that result.

Teenager Lamine Yamal made only a second-half substitute appearance after returning from injury as Cape Verde, an African archipelago with a population of just over 500,000, secured a draw.

"This generation of footballers is highly competitive and really fired up... It's going to be a completely different story (on Sunday)," De la Fuente said in his pre-match press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)