What the first round of the FIFA World Cup has shown so far

Highlights

Lionel Messi's hat-trick moved him level with the World Cup scoring record.

Cape Verde's draw with Spain was one of the biggest surprises of the opening round.

The expanded 48-team format has produced several closely contested matches.

Packed stadiums and a competitive Golden Boot race have marked the opening week

FROM Lionel Messi's record chase to Cape Verde's draw with Spain, the opening round has produced standout performances, surprises and signs that the expanded tournament is delivering competitive contests.

The opening round of matches at the World Cup has delivered goals, surprises and strong performances from both established teams and newcomers.

Lionel Messi reminded the football world of his quality with a hat-trick for Argentina, while Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland also made strong starts in the race for the Golden Boot. At the same time, several traditional football powers found themselves under pressure against teams expected to struggle.

The tournament's expanded 48-team format faced criticism before it began, with concerns it would produce one-sided games. Instead, many of the opening matches have been closely contested, with debutants and lower-ranked teams showing they can compete with established football nations.

Cape Verde's draw with European champions Spain became one of the biggest stories of the opening round, while Portugal were held by the Democratic Republic of Congo. Belgium were frustrated by Egypt, France needed a late push to overcome Senegal, and several other newcomers also produced competitive displays.

The opening week has also seen packed stadiums despite high ticket prices, a strong start to the Golden Boot race and relatively few dismissals after an eventful opening match.

Messi rolls back the years

Lionel Messi's World Cup journey appeared complete in Qatar four years ago when he lifted the trophy.

As his 39th birthday approaches, the Argentina captain returned for another attempt at football's biggest prize and delivered a hat-trick against Algeria in Kansas City.

His three goals — two long-range strikes and a poacher's finish — took him level with Miroslav Klose's World Cup record of 16 goals.

Messi scored a hattrick against Algeria level with Miroslav Klose's World Cup record of 16 goals. Getty Images

France forward Kylian Mbappe is two goals behind.

"In the end, it's just a statistic and nothing more," a delighted Messi said.

Messi can move ahead of Klose when Argentina face Austria on Monday.

Golden Boot race begins

Mbappe and Erling Haaland both scored twice in their opening matches to begin the race for the Golden Boot.

Messi's hat-trick, however, put him ahead of the other leading contenders after the first round of matches.

Ronaldo struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo was the focus before Portugal's opening match against the Democratic Republic of Congo, but the 41-year-old had a quiet game as Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw in Houston.

The Saudi-based forward had only 25 touches, the fewest in a full match at a major tournament for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Group K match between Portugal and Congo DR at Houston Stadium on June 17. Getty Images

Ronaldo, who is closing in on 1,000 career goals for club and country, has now gone 10 consecutive games at major tournaments without scoring.

Coach Roberto Martinez now faces a decision over whether to continue with a player who has enjoyed one of the most remarkable careers in football.

Minnows make their mark

The expanded World Cup has already provided evidence that the gap between football's leading nations and emerging teams has narrowed.

Cape Verde produced one of the biggest results of the opening round by holding Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta on their World Cup debut.

Spain controlled 74 per cent possession but struggled to create clear chances. Striker Mikel Oyarzabal became the first player on record since 1966 not to register a touch in the opening 30 minutes of a World Cup match.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha became one of the tournament's standout performers after his display against Spain.

The 40-year-old broke down in tears after the final whistle as team-mates embraced him.

"We knew it was a game that required patience," Spain captain Rodri said. "We couldn't put it in. We created chances, but couldn't finish. That's how they play."

Vozinha's performance also made him a social media sensation.

From having 50,000 Instagram followers before the match, he now has nearly 13 million, more than NFL icon Patrick Mahomes and NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

Portugal also found it difficult against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Roberto Martinez's side completed 740 passes but managed only one shot on target as Congo, playing at the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, earned a 1-1 draw with a disciplined display.

Yoane Wissa of Congo DR scores his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Congo DR at Houston Stadium on June 17. Getty

Elsewhere, Belgium were held by Egypt, Qatar earned their first World Cup point with a late equaliser against Switzerland, Haiti pushed Scotland throughout their match, Jordan felt the 3-1 scoreline against Austria did not reflect the game, and Uzbekistan showed resilience against Colombia.

The results have challenged criticism of the expanded 48-team tournament.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin had warned the format would produce "a huge number of matches that are completely uninteresting", while other critics argued FIFA's decision to expand the tournament from 32 to 48 teams was driven mainly by commercial reasons.

Cape Verde's performance also answered earlier criticism from Ceferin, who had said the expanded format would lead to "completely uninteresting" matches.

"I do believe that the distance that separates the teams — when we look at the African teams, they're progressing," Senegal coach Pape Thiaw said. "We haven't seen an African team winning the World Cup, but we did see a team reach the semi-finals."

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick shared a similar view.

"There is not going to be one easy opponent," he said. "I think it is an enriching experience for all of us."

The larger tournament also gives teams more room for recovery, with third-placed sides able to reach the knockout stage.

Packed stadiums

Crowds have remained strong despite high ticket prices.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara was close to full for Austria's match against Jordan, with an official attendance of 68,527.

FIFA said a total of 281,223 fans attended matches on Tuesday, breaking the previous single-day World Cup attendance record of 277,070 set on June 28, 1994.

Crowds have remained strong during the World Cup games despite high ticket prices. Getty Images

No red cards after opening game

The tournament began with three red cards as 10-man co-hosts Mexico beat nine-man South Africa 2-0.

Only four red cards were shown at each of the last two World Cups in 2018 and 2022.

After the opening match, referees appeared more restrained.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio's performance is believed to have led FIFA to encourage officials to be more careful when issuing red cards.

No player was sent off in the next 23 matches.

(With inputs from agencies)