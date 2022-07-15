Website Logo
  • Friday, July 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Deeply concerned that reported monkeypox cases have doubled in London in less than a week: Sadiq Khan

“The Government must rapidly ensure that there’s a coordinated and resourced approach to tackle the threat faced by monkeypox now.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan (Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the government to act “rapidly” to check the spread of monkeypox in the British capital.

He said he had written to health secretary Steve Barclay, calling for “early and coordinated” actions to protect London which accounted for 71 per cent of the recent monkeypox cases reported in the country.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data showed that there were 1,856 confirmed cases in Britain, including 1,778 in England as of July 14.

It said a “significant majority” of the cases were in London where 1,229 infections were recorded.

According to the agency, 99.4 per cent of the patients in the UK were men this year with 1,633 out of the 1644 cases where gender breakdown is available being males.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Khan said: “Today, I have written to the Health Secretary over the growing number of monkeypox cases in London and the UK.”

“London is currently seeing the highest rate of infection and I’m deeply concerned that reported monkeypox cases have doubled in less than a week.”

“If we have learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that early action and coordination is vital to get ahead of the curve.”

“The Government must rapidly ensure that there’s a coordinated and resourced approach to tackle the threat faced by monkeypox now.”

“I have let the Secretary of State know that City Hall will do everything it can to ensure Londoners have the information and support they need.”

Monkeypox was most commonly seen in central and west Africa but there was a recent increase in cases in the UK and other parts of the world where it had not been seen before, the health department said.

Young children, pregnant women and immunocompromised people were more vulnerable to the diseases than others, it added.

The Department for Health and Social Care said the government was providing more than £3.4 billion to local authorities to strengthen essential frontline services including sexual health services.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
More than 400 teachers call to boycott Adani sponsored show at Science Museum London
News
Free Speech muffled: Universities cancel record number of speakers; ‘deeply worrying’ says watchdog
News
1 in 4 women fear they have been misdiagnosed by doctors
News
Downing Street admits to ‘nasty, misogynistic’ culture under outgoing PM Boris Johnson
News
Want to know the scientifically proven tactic of staying skinny? Deets inside
News
Braverman attacks Mordaunt, says she ‘didn’t stand up for women’
News
Rishi Sunak tops round 2 as 5 left in UK PM race: Who…
News
UK owes apology to 185,000 victims of forced adoption: Inquiry
News
What is the ‘Turkey teeth’ trend and why do UK Dentists detest it?
INDIA
India’s aviation regulator asks country’s first Transgender trainee-pilot to reapply for medical assessment
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Is the UK ready for an Asian PM?
News
AI recruitment systems to be investigated over racial bias
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Keanu Reeves says it’s ‘always been a dream to play…
‘It’s 100 per cent clear that he is gay and…
More than 400 teachers call to boycott Adani sponsored show…
Azeem Rafiq, racism row: Yorkshire begins to pay employees fired…
Deeply concerned that reported monkeypox cases have doubled in London…
Ivana Trump dies after suspected cardiac arrest – here’s what…