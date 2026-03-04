David and Victoria Beckham post birthday tributes to Brooklyn despite request for no contact

Highlights

David and Victoria Beckham shared birthday messages for Brooklyn on Instagram

Brooklyn had previously asked his parents not to tag or reference him online

The family dispute has led to communication taking place through lawyers

The posts come amid an ongoing rift involving Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz

Parents reach out publicly on his 27th birthday

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham publicly wished their eldest son Brooklyn a happy 27th birthday, despite his reported request that they refrain from contacting or referencing him on social media.

Both parents posted separate messages on Instagram on Tuesday morning, sharing throwback photographs in tribute. David uploaded an older image of himself, Brooklyn and Victoria in a swimming pool, captioning it, “27 today, Happy Birthday Bust. We love you x.” He also shared a black and white picture of himself with Brooklyn as a child.

Victoria posted her own birthday messages via Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much,” alongside an earlier photograph of the pair. In a second post she added, “Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn. I love you so much.”

Brooklyn was not tagged in either parent’s posts. He is understood to have blocked his family on Instagram.

Both parents posted separate messages on Instagram on Tuesday morning Instagram/ davidbeckham

Legal correspondence and social media tensions

The birthday messages follow reports that Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, sent a legal letter last year asking David and Victoria not to post about him or tag him online. The request reportedly asked that any future communication be conducted through lawyers rather than directly.

A legal letter last year asking David and Victoria not to post about him or tag him online Instagram/ victoriabeckham

It is claimed that a previous incident, in which Victoria liked a video shared by Brooklyn, contributed to tensions and led to him blocking his parents on social media.

Sources close to the situation have said Brooklyn wanted to address matters privately rather than publicly, while David and Victoria have maintained that their intention has been to show their support and leave the door open for reconciliation.

David, 50, and Victoria, 51, are represented by the law firm Harbottle and Lewis. It is understood that communication between the parties has since taken place through legal representatives.

A rift played out in public

The dispute intensified earlier this year when Brooklyn released a public statement saying he no longer wished to have contact with his family and had no plans to reconcile. He has also previously criticised his mother’s behaviour at his wedding to Nicola.

Despite the ongoing estrangement, Tuesday’s birthday tributes suggest that, at least publicly, David and Victoria remain determined to acknowledge their son’s milestone.