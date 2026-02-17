Victoria Beckham signals tensions with Brooklyn at Cruz’s birthday celebration

Highlights:

Victoria Beckham shares Instagram post for Cruz’s early 21st birthday, tagging family except Brooklyn and his wife Nicola.

Lavish party held at The Maine with performances, speeches, and a Beatles-themed celebration.

Brooklyn Beckham absent amid ongoing family feud, publicly backing his wife.

Celebration of Cruz Beckham’s milestone

Victoria Beckham marked her youngest son Cruz’s early 21st birthday with a public Instagram post celebrating the occasion. The fashion designer shared a gallery of images from the event, captioned: “Celebrating Cruz early!! We love you so much!!! @cruzbeckham”.

Alongside Cruz, she tagged his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, brother Romeo and his partner Kim Turnbull, and husband David Beckham. Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were not included, suggesting they were not invited to the event.

A star-studded birthday bash

The party took place at The Maine, with a “Grande Beatles Ball” theme chosen by Cruz. Guests dressed in formal black-tie attire beneath a large sparkling chandelier.

Attendees enjoyed a three-course meal featuring chicken wings, ribs, burgers, fish tacos, and donuts for dessert. A personalised cocktail list accompanied the evening, while a Beatles tribute band performed live.

Cruz took the stage with his new band, Cruz Beckham And The Beakers, performing as guests watched. Victoria’s daughter Harper and Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie gave speeches, while Victoria and David posed for family photos.

Fashion and family moments

Victoria impressed in a navy halterneck gown, and David coordinated in a sharp suit. Cruz wore a bold blue oversized suit with a yellow tie and red braces, while Jackie wore a black strapless dress. Romeo and Kim Turnbull also attended, dressed formally, and family members including grandparents and aunts joined the celebrations.

Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton attended in a plunging lace gown, though the attendance of Mel B, Mel C, and Geri Horner remains unconfirmed.

Brooklyn Beckham’s absence

Brooklyn’s absence from the celebrations was notable amid the ongoing family feud. Over the same weekend, the 26-year-old publicly reaffirmed support for his wife Nicola, stating he would “forever protect” her.

Victoria also shared more intimate family moments on Instagram Stories, posting photos of Cruz with grandparents and extended family, highlighting the reunion of much of the family for the milestone celebration.