Victoria Beckham’s 'Not Such an Innocent Girl' tops iTunes as fans rally behind solo debut

Highlights

Fan campaign drives song to the top

Victoria Beckham has reached number one on the iTunes singles chart after fans rallied behind her debut solo track, Not Such an Innocent Girl. The renewed interest was sparked by a social media campaign launched in the aftermath of the public row involving her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

Supporters framed the fact that Beckham never secured a solo number one after leaving the Spice Girls as a “national tragedy”, urging fans to stream or download the song. Messages circulating online encouraged collective action, presenting the chart push as a tongue-in-cheek moment of British pop culture.

Context of the Beckham family dispute

The campaign gained momentum days after Brooklyn posted a lengthy Instagram statement accusing his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, of controlling and inappropriate behaviour. In the post, he said he had no intention of reconciling with them, following months of speculation about a rift within the family.

Brooklyn has been absent from several recent family appearances, adding to the scrutiny surrounding the Beckhams’ usually tightly managed public image.

What the iTunes chart means — and what it doesn’t

While Not Such an Innocent Girl currently sits at the top of the iTunes chart, that position does not automatically translate into success on the official UK singles chart. The official rankings, announced on Friday, take into account streams and sales across platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube and physical purchases.

By chart standards, one paid download on Apple Music is roughly equivalent to 150 streams when calculating overall performance.

A song with history

Released in 2001, Not Such an Innocent Girl marked Beckham’s first solo single after the Spice Girls. Despite her global profile at the time, the track peaked at number six in the UK, held off the top spot by Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

The renewed chart attention has also been reflected within the family itself. While Victoria and David Beckham have not publicly responded to Brooklyn’s claims, their youngest son Cruz shared a clip on social media featuring the song.

