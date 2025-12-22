Brooklyn Beckham blocks David and Victoria on Instagram as Cruz says they woke up frozen out

Highlights:

Cruz Beckham says he and his parents woke up blocked by Brooklyn on Instagram.

The post came after reports that David and Victoria Beckham unfollowed their eldest son.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are not following David or Victoria on Instagram.

Social media activity has added fuel to long-running talk of tensions in the Beckham family.

Cruz Beckham has moved to correct claims that his parents, David and Victoria, unfollowed Brooklyn Beckham on Instagram. The 20-year-old musician posted that he, David and Victoria “woke up blocked” by Brooklyn, turning the story on its head and putting the focus back on Brooklyn Beckham rather than his parents. The Cruz Beckham message followed days of rumours and online posts picking apart the Beckhams’ accounts.

Brooklyn Beckham has cut contact on Instagram as family accounts disappear Getty Images





Why Cruz Beckham pushed back at the online claims

Cruz Beckham named his parents directly in the Instagram message and said they “would never unfollow their son”. He added that the reason their accounts no longer showed a follow was because Brooklyn had blocked them first.

Currently, David and Victoria continue to follow Romeo and Cruz. Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, do not follow David or Victoria. That gap has been visible for months. The Cruz Beckham post changed the picture, but it did not end the talk. Brooklyn is 26 now, living in the US and working on food content and brand partnerships. He has stepped back from photography, but he still uses social media to shape his public life.

Cruz Beckham says his parents woke up blocked by their eldest son Getty Images





How Brooklyn Beckham’s move fits a wider pattern

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married in 2022. That period also marked the start of online talk about distance from the rest of the family. First, it was talk about a wedding dress. Then it was a missed birthday. The most recent example was David Beckham turning 50 with a guest list of close friends and public figures where Brooklyn was absent.

Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows this summer in the US with Nicola’s parents present. No Beckham family members attended. That prompted more questions. Brooklyn has also skipped Victoria’s fashion shows, even when the rest of the family turned up. In October, he did not take part in the promotional run for Victoria’s Netflix project. Old clips of him were used, but he did not appear as a talking presence.

These moments do not confirm a feud on their own. They do show a run of separate choices, and that is why the blocking stood out.





What the social media block means for the Beckham family

Brooklyn currently follows his grandparents from both sides and his aunts. That suggests a selective filter rather than a full shut-off. Cruz Beckham said the family were surprised and hurt. He did not add more, and David and Victoria have said nothing on record.

Brooklyn told the Daily Mail this autumn that he and Nicola “keep our heads down and work”. He said negative stories were routine. There is no announced meeting or confirmed Christmas plan. Reports in the UK press have said Brooklyn will spend the holidays with the Peltz family. That has not been confirmed by Brooklyn publicly, but it would not be unexpected.





The last clear line in the open is still Cruz Beckham’s post. He said his parents would never unfollow their son. He said they woke up blocked. That remains the most direct sentence anyone in the family has put out on the matter.