Charithra Chandran attends premiere of ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’ in London

Daisy Jelley, Sebastian Croft and Charithra Chandran (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Charithra Chandran attended the premiere of her new rom-com How to Date Billy Walsh held at Conway Hall on Tuesday (April 2) in London.

The 27-year-old actress was seen with her co-star Sebastian Croft. They were also joined at the premiere by other co-stars Daisy Jelley and Tim Downie.

Tanner Buchanan, who plays Billy Walsh, was not in attendance as he is busy filming the final season of Cobra Kai in the US, as per reports.

How to Date Billy Walsh stars Chandran (Bridgerton) and Croft (Heartstopper) as Amelia and Archie, two teenagers who have been best friends since childhood. Archie has always been there to support Amelia, fighting her battles and laughing at her jokes while keeping his lifelong love for her a secret.

Just when Archie musters the courage to reveal his true feelings for Amelia, their world is turned upside down by the arrival of the charming American transfer student Billy Walsh played by Tanner Buchanan (Cobra Kai). Heartbroken Archie goes to great lengths to keep Amelia and Billy away from each other but ends up pushing them closer together and risks losing his best friend in the process.

Chandran who plays Amelia earlier said, “Playing Amelia has been an incredibly rewarding experience for me, and I couldn’t be happier for others to get to see how much fun we had making this funny, heart-warming film for Prime Video.”

Sebastian Croft who plays Archie earlier said, “I’m thrilled that audiences will get to see How To Date Billy Walsh. The process of bringing this uniquely British rom-com to life has been an incredible journey, and I’m eager to see it bring the same level of joy into people’s homes that we experienced whilst making the movie.”

Originally meant to stream on the platform back in September 2023, How To Date Billy Walsh will be available on Prime Video on 5 April 2024.