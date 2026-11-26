Government to present EU deal legislation to Parliament on Thursday

"Cutting Costs" bill covers food standards and carbon trading

Government says link will exempt £6.5 billion of exports from EU carbon taxes

Talks on tuition fees for EU students extended by six months

THE GOVERNMENT will present legislation to Parliament on Thursday to put into law key parts of its new agreement with the European Union, Downing Street said.

The bill, titled "Cutting Costs", will cover two main elements of the deal agreed with the EU on November 20: a food safety standards agreement to cut paperwork on exports and imports, and the linking of UK and EU carbon emissions trading schemes.

Labour holds a large majority in the House of Commons, where the bill must be approved.

What the deal does

The government said the EU is Britain's biggest trading partner, accounting for 58 per cent of UK food and drink exports.

It said linking the two carbon markets would create the world's largest connected carbon market and exempt £6.5 billion of British exports from EU carbon border taxes.

The wider agreement also includes measures to make it easier for young people to study across UK-EU borders.

The two sides have given themselves six more months to agree on lower university tuition fees for EU students in Britain, a key EU demand.

Criticism

The deal has been criticised by opposition parties, and former Conservative prime ministers Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron have warned against reopening the Brexit debate.

(With inputs from agencies)