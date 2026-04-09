BTS return to roaring crowd in Seoul as world tour begins after nearly 4 years

Highlights

BTS launch global tour near Seoul after nearly four years away from major touring

Large crowd gathers despite heavy rain at stadium concert

First full tour since members completed mandatory military service

New album ARIRANG leads setlist as comeback era begins

Seoul concert marks return after long break

BTS returned to the stage in Seoul as they opened their world tour, drawing thousands of fans to a stadium near the capital.

The group’s first major tour performance in nearly four years took place in heavy rain, but the venue, which holds more than 40,000 people, was filled as fans waited for their comeback show. The concert signals a full return to touring after a long gap in their career.

Military service pause brings group back together

The break in performances came as all seven members completed South Korea’s mandatory military service. Six members served active duty, while Suga completed alternative service due to a shoulder injury, finishing in June 2025. The service requirement applies to all able-bodied South Korean men between 18 and 28, lasting up to 21 months.

New album leads comeback setlist

The tour features music from the group’s latest album ARIRANG, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The single “Swim” also reached chart success. The album title is drawn from “Arirang”, a traditional Korean folk song often seen as a cultural symbol.

From debut act to global influence

BTS first debuted in 2013 with 2 Cool 4 Skool. They gradually built attention before wider success came with Wings in 2016.

Their global rise accelerated in 2017 when “DNA” entered the Billboard Hot 100, making them the first Korean boy band to achieve that milestone. It also helped expand their global fan base known as “ARMY”.

World tour set to span continents

After the Seoul shows running until 12 April, the tour moves to Tokyo before continuing across North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The schedule also includes Australia in early 2027, with the final stop planned in Manila next March.