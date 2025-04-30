Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Australian influencer Brooke Bellamy accused of recipe plagiarism by cookbook authors

She highlighted that a reader first drew her attention to striking similarities

Australian influencer Brooke Bellamy accused of plagiarism

The exact wording and presentation can be subject to legal protection

Instagram/ brookibakehouse
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 30, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Two well-known cookbook authors have accused Australian TikTok influencer and baker Brooke Bellamy of plagiarising their recipes in her bestselling cookbook Bake with Brooki.

Nagi Maehashi, founder of the popular food website RecipeTin Eats, alleged that Bellamy’s book contains "word-for-word similarities" with her own work. She highlighted that a reader first drew her attention to striking similarities between her caramel slice recipe and one featured in Bellamy’s book. On further review, Maehashi also identified similarities in a baklava recipe, presenting side-by-side comparisons.

Maehashi expressed her frustration, stating: “To see them plagiarised and used in a book for profit, without permission, and without credit, doesn’t just feel unfair. It feels like a blatant exploitation of my work.” She also confirmed that she had written to Bellamy and her publisher, Penguin Random House Australia, after discovering the resemblances. In response, Maehashi claimed that lawyers became involved and that she was subjected to what she described as legal intimidation.

Following Maehashi’s allegations, US cookbook author Sally McKenney, known for her blog Sally’s Baking Addiction, also came forward. She accused Bellamy of copying her vanilla cake recipe, which appears in both Bellamy’s book and her YouTube channel. McKenney said, “Original recipe creators who put in the work to develop and test recipes deserve credit—especially in a best-selling cookbook.”

Bellamy, who operates the Brooki Bakehouse with three locations across Queensland, has denied all allegations. She insisted that Bake with Brooki contains 100 recipes she has developed over many years and noted that some recipes pre-date the publications by Maehashi and McKenney. To support her claim, Bellamy shared an image of her caramel slice from 2016, which she says predates Maehashi’s version.

Despite maintaining that she has done nothing wrong, Bellamy has offered to remove the disputed recipes from future reprints of her book “to prevent further aggravation”. She added that this offer was communicated swiftly and that she has “great respect for Nagi”, but stands by the originality of her recipes.

Penguin Random House Australia also rejected the claims, stating that the recipes in Bake with Brooki were written by Bellamy. The publisher confirmed it had engaged legal representation in response to Maehashi’s accusations.

Bellamy shared an image of her caramel slice from 2016RecipeTin Eats

In a statement posted to Instagram, Bellamy said, “Recipe development in today’s world is enveloped in inspiration from other cooks, cookbook authors, food bloggers and content creators,” adding that the “willingness to share recipes” is one of the aspects she enjoys most about baking.

The allegations have sparked wider discussion around originality and attribution in recipe development. While recipes themselves are generally not protected by copyright, the exact wording and presentation can be subject to legal protection in some jurisdictions.

Both Bake with Brooki and Maehashi’s RecipeTin Eats cookbooks have been shortlisted for this year’s Australian Book Industry Awards. Bellamy’s book, published in October 2024, has sold over A$4.6 million worth of copies.

The ongoing dispute highlights growing tensions in the culinary world over content ownership, particularly in the age of social media, where recipes can be shared, adapted, and monetised rapidly. The outcome of this controversy could influence how publishers and content creators approach recipe attribution in future.

australian tiktok influencerbaker brooke bellamybestselling cookbookcookbook authorsfood bloggersplagiarising recipessocial mediabrooki bakehouserecipetin eatsbrooke bellamy

Related News

UK bank holidays in 2025
Travel

Your guide to UK bank holidays in 2025 and how to maximise your time off

Evening of Indian Classical Music: A Cultural Journey with Debasmita Bhattacharya
UK Events

Indian classical music in Newbury 13 May

China clears path for Indian pilgrims
Asia

China clears path for Indian pilgrims

Dr M N Nandakumara
UK

Dr Nandakumara MBE honoured for bridging Indian culture and UK arts

More For You

Easter foods

Easter food traditions reveal the deep connection between culinary heritage and faith

iStock

9 traditional Easter foods from around the world

Easter is one of the most important celebrations in the Christian calendar, and across the globe, it’s marked with a variety of traditional foods. While customs differ by country, food plays a central role in how families come together to honour the occasion. Here are nine traditional Easter foods from different parts of the world.

1. Hot Cross Buns – United Kingdom

A classic Easter treat in Britain, hot cross buns are sweet, spiced buns made with dried fruits and marked with a white cross. Traditionally eaten on Good Friday, they symbolise the crucifixion of Jesus. Today, they are enjoyed throughout the Easter period, often lightly toasted and spread with butter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Toblerone dark chocolate discontinued in the UK, confirms Mondelez

This reflects both the popularity of the product and the frustration of fans

iStock

Toblerone dark chocolate discontinued in the UK, confirms Mondelez

Toblerone fans in the UK will no longer be able to purchase the dark chocolate version of the iconic Swiss chocolate bar, as manufacturer Mondelez has confirmed it has discontinued the product.

The company stated that it has made the “difficult decision” to stop production of the 360g Toblerone Dark bar. While no specific reason was given, Mondelez acknowledged the disappointment it may cause among consumers. A spokesperson said: “While we understand that this may be disappointing for some consumers, we continue to invest in Toblerone.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Crispello Comeback: Cadbury’s Light Treat Hits B&M Shelves

The return to UK shelves has brought a wave of nostalgia for many

Getty

Cadbury Crispello chocolate bars return to UK shelves at B&M for 49p

Cadbury's Crispello chocolate bars have made a surprise return to UK stores, now available at B&M for just 49p. The product, a mix of light wafer and smooth chocolate, had previously been discontinued in the UK and was only available overseas in recent years.

Each individual pack of Crispello contains four chocolate-covered wafer fingers, filled with a creamy chocolate centre. The sweet treat has gained attention on social media, with shoppers expressing their excitement about its reappearance in British stores.

Keep ReadingShow less
Morrisons

Morrisons has said it will continue to monitor customer feedback

Getty

Morrisons adds charity donation option to More Card loyalty scheme

Morrisons has announced a new update to its More Card loyalty programme, giving customers the option to donate their points to charity. The change, introduced on Monday 14 April, allows shoppers to convert their saved points into cash donations for Marie Curie, a UK charity that provides end-of-life care and support.

Under the new scheme, customers can donate their points in multiples of 1,000, which equates to a £1 value. Donations can be made easily through the More Card app or the official Morrisons website. Once submitted, the points are converted into their cash equivalent and passed directly to Marie Curie on behalf of the customer.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cabot Creamery Butter

FDA has classified the situation as a Class III recall

iStock

Cabot Creamery Butter recalled in 7 states over contamination concerns

Shoppers are being urged to check their fridges after a major butter brand announced a recall due to concerns over possible contamination.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, alongside Agri-Mark Inc. — the parent company of Cabot Creamery — issued a voluntary recall of the company’s butter. Tests revealed elevated levels of coliform bacteria, which is commonly associated with faecal contamination.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc