Brin Pirathapan wins BBC MasterChef 2024

The 29-year-old beat farmer Louise Lyons Macleod, 44, from Exmoor National Park, and circus performer Chris Willoughby, also 44, from Oxfordshire.

Brin Pirathapan (Photo credit: Shine TV/BBC)

By: Mohnish Singh

The MasterChef 2024 champion has been announced after eight weeks of increasingly tough challenges.

Veterinary surgeon, Brin Pirathapan, has won the 20th series with dishes that included octopus and venison.

Pirathapan, who grew up in Chelmsford, Essex, and now lives in Bristol, beat his fellow finalists at French fine dining venue Le Gavroche, which closed down earlier this year, in the BBC One show on Wednesday.

Judge John Torode told the finalists: “Twenty years we’ve been doing MasterChef. That is the best final we’ve ever done.”

As they announced Brin was the winner, he looked completely shocked and said: “I am absolutely chuffed to bits. The experience itself has been incredible but to top it off with this has just been the best thing ever.”

Looking back over his time on MasterChef, Brin said: “My personal highlight of the competition was the 20thanniversary dinner. Receiving a huge standing ovation from a room full of culinary royalty was one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had.

“I’ve loved cooking for John and Gregg but it’s been absolutely nerve-racking and waiting for their feedback during tastings feels like an eternity! They are such a pleasure to cook for.

“No matter how stressful this competition can be, it’s been fantastic. It’s been one of the greatest experiences of my life and all I know is, I have to involve cooking in my future.’

Talking about his winning menu which featured the flavours of his family’s Sri Lankan roots, Brin said: “I’m a big mix of my background and my culture and all the opportunities my parents have given me. They’ve been incredible, I’ve done it for them. It’s kind of sinking in and sinking out, but when it sinks in it’s amazing.”