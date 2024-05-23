  • Thursday, May 23, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Brin Pirathapan wins BBC MasterChef 2024

The 29-year-old beat farmer Louise Lyons Macleod, 44, from Exmoor National Park, and circus performer Chris Willoughby, also 44, from Oxfordshire.

Brin Pirathapan (Photo credit: Shine TV/BBC)

By: Mohnish Singh

The MasterChef 2024 champion has been announced after eight weeks of increasingly tough challenges.

Veterinary surgeon, Brin Pirathapan, has won the 20th series with dishes that included octopus and venison.

Pirathapan, who grew up in Chelmsford, Essex, and now lives in Bristol, beat his fellow finalists at French fine dining venue Le Gavroche, which closed down earlier this year, in the BBC One show on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old beat farmer Louise Lyons Macleod, 44, from Exmoor National Park, and circus performer Chris Willoughby, also 44, from Oxfordshire.

Judge John Torode told the finalists: “Twenty years we’ve been doing MasterChef. That is the best final we’ve ever done.”

As they announced Brin was the winner, he looked completely shocked and said: “I am absolutely chuffed to bits. The experience itself has been incredible but to top it off with this has just been the best thing ever.”

Looking back over his time on MasterChef, Brin said: “My personal highlight of the competition was the 20thanniversary dinner. Receiving a huge standing ovation from a room full of culinary royalty was one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had.

“I’ve loved cooking for John and Gregg but it’s been absolutely nerve-racking and waiting for their feedback during tastings feels like an eternity! They are such a pleasure to cook for.

“No matter how stressful this competition can be, it’s been fantastic. It’s been one of the greatest experiences of my life and all I know is, I have to involve cooking in my future.’

Talking about his winning menu which featured the flavours of his family’s Sri Lankan roots, Brin said: “I’m a big mix of my background and my culture and all the opportunities my parents have given me. They’ve been incredible, I’ve done it for them. It’s kind of sinking in and sinking out, but when it sinks in it’s amazing.”

Related Stories

NEWS
Santosh Sivan to receive Pierre Angénieux tribute at Cannes
NEWS
Daniel Radcliffe looks forward to new ‘Harry Potter’ adaptation, but won’t guest star
NEWS
‘Hamlet’: From cast to plot, everything we know about Riz Ahmed’s next
NEWS
AR Rahman says his mom wrapped Oscars, Grammys in towel: ‘She thought it was gold’
NEWS
Manisha Koirala meets Rishi Sunak
NEWS
‘Music transcends boundaries’: Pitbull on ‘Bridgerton 3’ song feature
NEWS
Mysore filmmaker bows in Cannes with Kannada folk tale
NEWS
Matthew Perry’s death being investigated over acute ketamine effects
NEWS
Cannes entries ‘All We Imagine as Light’ and ‘Santosh’ find North American buyers
NEWS
Sir Keir Starmer whips up tandoori salmon on TV cookery show
NEWS
Birthday Special: 10 must-watch films starring Mohanlal
NEWS
‘I didn’t think of ‘Fire’ as a queer film then’: Deepa Mehta

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Most Popular
Brin Pirathapan wins BBC MasterChef 2024
Telford child sex offender sentenced to 12 more years
Farage Corbyn
Farage won’t stand in election, Corbyn set to run against…
Politicians urged not to target Muslims for electoral gains
Pixel phones
Google teams up with Foxconn to manufacture Pixel phones in…
Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik retires from IPL and international cricket