Bobby Deol to play antagonist to Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next

By: Mohnish Singh







If there is one upcoming project which has successfully created a great buzz even before its official announcement, it has to be filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial offering after the massive success of Kabir Singh (2019).

The yet-to-be-titled film is an action thriller and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Kapoor has confirmed being a part of the movie and his fans are really excited to know that the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) actor is set to headline an action thriller, a genre that he has never attempted before in his career.

The latest update on the much-awaited project is that yet another talented actor has joined its star cast. As per the latest reports, Bobby Deol has come onboard the film to play the lead antagonist in it. Deol has previously played villainous characters in Race 3 (2018) and his much-talked-about digital debut show Aashram (2020) on MX Player.







Though the makers are yet to announce the complete cast, if Bobby Deol has signed the film on the dotted line, it is indeed going to be a great addition to the stellar cast. We hear that Sara Ali Khan is leading the race to play the female lead in the film.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films will produce the upcoming venture in association with Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios, the same producing partners who bankrolled Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Bollywood directorial Kabir Singh in 2019. The makers are gearing up to officially announce the film at 12.01 AM on January 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is gearing up to begin work on his other Bollywood projects, Love Hostel and Apne 2. He will also feature in a special song in superstar Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bachchan Pandey.







Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.





