Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of Shilpa Shetty in which she impressed us with her thumkas

Shilpa Shetty started her career with Abbas-Mustan’s 1993 release Baazigar and then there was no looking back for her. She starred in many super hit films and also proved her mettle as an actress. But apart from her performances, Shilpa is famously known for her dance numbers.

Today, as the actress celebrates her 45th birthday, let’s look at the list of the songs in which the actress nailed it with her killer thumkas.

Main Aai Hoon U.P. Bihar Lootne

When we talk about Shilpa Shetty’s songs, the first one on the list has to be Main Aai Hoon U.P. Bihar Lootne from the film Shool. The actress just had a special number in the film and it was one of the highlights of the movie. This song is like an identity of Shilpa.

Chura Ke Dil Mera

Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anari proves that Shilpa Shetty is one of the sexiest actresses we have in the industry. Her dance moves clearly robbed the hearts of the audience, and not to forget her sizzling chemistry with Akshay Kumar. Also, Shilpa will be one of the few actresses who will be featuring in the recreated version of her own song. Chura Ke Dil Mera is being recreated in the film Hungama 2.

Aaila Re

Shilpa Shetty shook a leg with Sanjay Dutt in the song Aaila Re from the film Jung. It was a chartbuster and the actress once again impressed us with her dance moves in it. The hook phrase of the song is still remembered by everyone, ‘Aaila re ladki mast mast tu aaila re, Phir se bol jara jo tu bola re, Dekhake tujhko dil aay ga dola re…’

Baras Ja

The song Baras Ja from the film Fareb had Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty. It was a very well choreographed song and though the film didn’t do well at the box office, the track had grabbed everyone’s attention.

Shut Up & Bounce

Last but not the least; we have Shut Up & Bounce on our list. The song from Dostana was simply amazing and we simply can’t imagine any other actress in it apart from Shilpa Shetty. She looked super hot in it and danced wonderfully.