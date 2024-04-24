  • Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Indian American Bhavini Patel loses Pennsylvania primary election

Surprisingly, Indian American Nikki Haley, who withdrew from the race in March, garnered nearly 20 per cent of the Republican votes in the Pennsylvania presidential primary.

Bhavini Patel, a Biden supporter, contested against Summer Lee a first-time lawmaker known for her criticism of the president. (Photo credit: patelforpa.com)

By: Vivek Mishra

Indian American Bhavini Patel faced defeat in the Democratic primary Congressional race from US state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, putting up a strong challenge against the incumbent.

Incumbent Congresswoman Summer Lee emerged victorious in the primary race for the 12th Congressional District of Pennsylvania, securing 59 per cent of the votes compared to Patel’s 41 per cent.

Both President Joe Biden and his Republican opponent Donald Trump clinched their respective presidential primaries, with Biden securing 94 per cent of the Democratic votes and Trump receiving 80 per cent from Republicans.

Surprisingly, Indian American Nikki Haley, who withdrew from the race in March, garnered nearly 20 per cent of the Republican votes in the Pennsylvania presidential primary.

Patel, a Biden supporter, contested against Lee, a first-time lawmaker known for her criticism of the president and support for Palestine in its conflict with Israel.

“Her (Patel’s) loss Tuesday shows that a progressive candidate like Ms. Lee can still carry districts like Pittsburgh, despite Ms. Patel and her supporters claiming that the incumbent’s progressive views and alignment with the ‘Squad’ in Congress did not accurately reflect the politics of the area,” said the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after the election results were announced.

The Squad is an informal group of progressive Congress members, which includes figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayana Pressley.

Originally from Gujarat in India, Patel’s mother immigrated to the United States.

“She came to this country with very little, which I think is a story that resonates with many people in the Indian diaspora here in this country. When she came here, she raised my brother and I as a single parent. We moved around quite a bit, to various different cities, and she worked various odd jobs, washing dishes in the restaurant industry, working in the motel industry,” Patel said in an earlier interview.

(PTI)

Related Stories

News
Modi attacks Sam Pitroda’s remarks on inheritance tax
News
Asian artist makes it to Turner Prize shortlist
UK
Humza Yousaf faces party rebellion over juryless rape trial plans
UK
Post Office executives accused of using misleading language in Horizon scandal
News
Leicester Temple hosts grand celebration for Lord Hanuman Jayanti
UK
Frank Field, former Labour minister, dies aged 81
News
Hinduja Group, King’s College London form healthcare partnership
News
Nottingham attacks: Mother criticises police over ‘butchered’ WhatsApp message
UK
Asian teen’s death an accident: Coroner
UK
Travel-acquired malaria: Health agency advises precaution
News
India to receive remaining S-400 missile systems from Russia by next year
News
Sunak pledges to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2030

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW