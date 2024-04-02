Beyoncé’s album ‘Cowboy Carter,’ smashes Spotify records in one day

Beyoncé’s inspiration stemmed from an experience where she felt unwelcome, prompting her to delve deeper into the history of country music and celebrate its diverse musical heritage.

Cowboy Carter also made history on Amazon Music, earning the title of the biggest debut to date with more first-day streams globally than any of Beyoncé’s previous albums. (Photo: Getty images)

Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, has shattered records on Spotify within just a day of its release. According to Spotify’s announcement on Friday (March 29), the album has become the most-streamed album in a single day in 2024, marking the first time a country album has achieved this feat this year. Before its release, the single Texas Hold ‘Em had already garnered over 200 million streams.

But the success doesn’t stop there. Cowboy Carter also made history on Amazon Music, earning the title of the biggest debut to date with more first-day streams globally than any of Beyoncé’s previous albums. Moreover, it holds the record for the most first-day streams for a country album by a female artist in the history of Amazon Music.

Featuring a remarkable 27 tracks, the album boasts an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Tanner Adell, Willie Jones, Raphael Saadiq, The-Dream, Shaboozey, and more. Notably, the project includes the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, Texas Hold ‘Em.

Beyoncé shared insights into the album’s creation on Instagram earlier this month, revealing that it has been in the works for over five years. She explained that the inspiration stemmed from an experience where she felt unwelcome, prompting her to delve deeper into the history of country music and celebrate its diverse musical heritage. Beyoncé expressed her joy at how music can bring people together while amplifying the voices of those who have dedicated themselves to educating others about musical history.