Website Logo
  • Monday, May 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Benedict Cumberbatch: Would love to come back to India to interact with ‘first Indian superhero’

Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

By: Mohnish Singh

Benedict Cumberbatch’s connection with India goes back to his teenage years and the Doctor Strange star says he hopes to return one day to interact with the country’s “first superhero”.   

The British actor, who took a gap year after his school to travel to Darjeeling to teach English at a Tibetan monastery, fondly remembers his six-month-long stay in India.

“I love your country. I love your culture and cultures. It feels like I was there almost a lifetime ago, in my late teens for six months of teaching, exploring, and travelling as well. I’d love to have an excuse to come back and if that’s to interact with the first Indian superhero, bring it on,” Cumberbatch told PTI in a virtual roundtable interview for his upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Part two of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange (2016) marks the 45-year-old star’s fifth appearance as Dr Stephen Strange aka Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When quizzed which Hindi movie actor he believes can be part of the MCU, the London-born actor asked for options and when suggested the names of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, he said, “Khan is great.”

The two-time Oscar nominee, also known for his work on the TV series Sherlock and films The Imitation Game and The Power of the Dog, said he is aware of the popularity Doctor Strange films enjoy in India and hopes to deliver another entertainer with the much-awaited sequel.

Scheduled to be released in theatres across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on May 6, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has collected over Rs 10 crore in pre-sale booking in the country, according to distributors.

“It’s very exciting to know the level of anticipation there is with pre-sales. I’m hugely grateful to my fans in India for supporting me throughout my career. I hope (this film also does well), but I’m not taking anything for granted,” Cumberbatch said.

“The only reason these films are watched is because we try to better them every time during the making of them individually… We are working tirelessly for it to be a success globally,” he added.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi and also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The sequel follows Doctor Strange as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in the 2021 hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home — which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sony Pictures to adapt Chetan Bhagat’s hit novel One Indian Girl
Entertainment
No Entry 2 script locked; Salman Khan to begin filming soon
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira opens up about having anxiety attacks
Entertainment
Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up
Entertainment
Simba Nagpal becomes a source of inspiration for fans on social media
Entertainment
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on second death anniversary
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor donates to Kalote Animal Trust; requests fans to do the same
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut unveils the trailer of her next Dhaakad
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu to arrive on July 15
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut’s production debut Tiku Weds Sheru lands on Prime Video
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit to headline Amazon Original film Maja Maa
Entertainment
Prime Video to premiere films of YRF, Dharma, Excel post theatrical release
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
There will be no winner in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Modi
Sony Pictures to adapt Chetan Bhagat’s hit novel One Indian…
Focus UK aid to Pakistan on addressing blasphemy laws, militancy:…
Indian diamantaire Choksi pledged ‘fake diamonds to get loan’
Portions of Nehru, Mountbatten letters to remain redacted
Benedict Cumberbatch: Would love to come back to India to…