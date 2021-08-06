Website Logo
  Friday, August 06, 2021
Beast actress Pooja Hegde psyched up about headlining a Tamil film again

Pooja Hegde (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Pooja Hegde can be called the true pan-India actress as she is currently juggling multiple projects in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The former beauty pageant winner kick-started her acting career with the 2012 Tamil-language film Mugamoodi before establishing herself as one of the leading actresses in Telugu cinema.

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar’s next directorial Beast marks Hedge’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. The film pairs her opposite Thalapathy Vijay. Not only her fans but the actress is also extremely excited about doing a Tamil film after such a long time.

A fan on a fan page on social media recently announced that how Hegde’s revelation about starring in a Tamil film after a long time stunned her. Replying to her, the gorgeous actress wrote, “I am happy that you are happy that I am doing Beast. Excited to be doing a Tamil film again and I hope to make you proud in your own native language this time around! 😉 Happy 1 year to your fan club! Thank you for motivating me🤗”

Pooja Hegde next will be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar’s hugely anticipated period romance film Radhe Shyam, which features her alongside Prabhas. The pan-India film is set to hit theatres in multiple languages on January 14, 2022. The actress has also wrapped up Baskar’s Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni.

In Bollywood, she next stars in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress will soon start shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with superstar Salman Khan. Buzz has it that the family entertainer has now been renamed Bhaijaan. Her countrywide line-up also includes Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

