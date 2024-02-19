  • Monday, February 19, 2024
BAFTA 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates – see full winners list

The ceremony was held on Sunday at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

A general view of the BAFTA award trophy (Photo by Klára Šimonová/Getty Images for BAFTA)

By: Mohnish Singh

Director Christopher Nolan’s biopic film Oppenheimer dominated the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 with seven wins including Best Director, Best Film, and Best Leading Actor awards.

Poor Things had a rich showing with five BAFTAs including Leading Actress for Emma Stone as well as Costume, Makeup and Hair, Production Design, and Special Visual Effects.

Entirely shut out were Killers of the Flower Moon which had nine nominations coming into this evening, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro which had seven, and the biggest box office movie of 2023, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer had five nominations.

See the full winners’ list:

BEST FILM

Oppenheimer; Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas

LEADING ACTRESS

Emma Stone; Poor Things

LEADING ACTOR

Cillian Murphy; Oppenheimer

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Mia McKenna-Bruce

DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan; Oppenheimer

MAKE UP & HAIR

Poor Things; Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

COSTUME DESIGN

Poor Things; Holly Waddington

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Crab Day; Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Jellyfish and Lobster; Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Poor Things; Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

SOUND

The Zone of Interest; Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

ORIGINAL SCORE

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson

DOCUMENTARY

20 Days in Mariupol; Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph; The Holdovers

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr.; Oppenheimer

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

American Fiction; Cord Jefferson

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Oppenheimer; Hoyte van Hoytema

EDITING

Oppenheimer; Jennifer Lame

CASTING

The Holdovers; Susan Shopmaker

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Earth Mama; Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

ANIMATED FILM

The Boy and the Heron; Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Poor Things; Simon Hughes

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy of a Fall; Justine Triet, Arthur Harari.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

