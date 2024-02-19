BAFTA 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates – see full winners list

The ceremony was held on Sunday at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
By: Mohnish Singh
Director Christopher Nolan’s biopic film Oppenheimer dominated the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 with seven wins including Best Director, Best Film, and Best Leading Actor awards.
The ceremony was held on Sunday at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
Poor Things had a rich showing with five BAFTAs including Leading Actress for Emma Stone as well as Costume, Makeup and Hair, Production Design, and Special Visual Effects.
Entirely shut out were Killers of the Flower Moon which had nine nominations coming into this evening, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro which had seven, and the biggest box office movie of 2023, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.
The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer had five nominations.
See the full winners’ list:
BEST FILM
Oppenheimer; Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
LEADING ACTRESS
Emma Stone; Poor Things
LEADING ACTOR
Cillian Murphy; Oppenheimer
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Mia McKenna-Bruce
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan; Oppenheimer
MAKE UP & HAIR
Poor Things; Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
COSTUME DESIGN
Poor Things; Holly Waddington
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Crab Day; Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Jellyfish and Lobster; Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Poor Things; Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
SOUND
The Zone of Interest; Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
ORIGINAL SCORE
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
DOCUMENTARY
20 Days in Mariupol; Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph; The Holdovers
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr.; Oppenheimer
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
American Fiction; Cord Jefferson
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Oppenheimer; Hoyte van Hoytema
EDITING
Oppenheimer; Jennifer Lame
CASTING
The Holdovers; Susan Shopmaker
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Earth Mama; Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
ANIMATED FILM
The Boy and the Heron; Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Poor Things; Simon Hughes
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy of a Fall; Justine Triet, Arthur Harari.