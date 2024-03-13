Ayushmann Khurrana meets Ed Sheeran

  • Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Yesterday, Ed Sheeran visited a school in Mumbai. The singer-songwriter interacted with students and sang songs for them in the classroom.

Ayushmann Khurrana with Ed Sheeran (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

British singer Ed Sheeran is in India and ahead of his Mumbai gig, he met Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday.

Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed Sheeran taste his mother’s homemade pinni.

Talking about his meeting with the ‘Perfect’ hitmaker, Ayushmann said, “I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother’s homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!”

Ayushmann also shared a picture of himself with Ed Sheeran.

In a clip that he posted on Instagram, Sheeran said, “So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to be visiting some schools today, and playing some songs. I also heard that the kids have something to play for me as well.”

He is set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act.

The show is organised by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow promoters.

