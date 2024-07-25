Exclusive: Arvid Lindblad – I want to be a Formula One world champion

Arvid Lindblad’s recent success at Silverstone was a historic milestone as he became the first driver to win both races on a single Formula 3 weekend.

Arvid’s journey into motorsport began at a young age, and he started karting competitively when he was just six years old.

By: Vivek Mishra

British Asian race car driver Arvid Anand Olof Lindblad is only 16, but he has set his sights on the highest echelons of motorsport. With a clear vision and remarkable talent, Lindblad’s journey from karting prodigy to Formula 3 Championship contender is marked by a deep-rooted passion for racing, inspired by his family.

His journey into motorsport began at a young age, when he was influenced by his father and grandfather.

“My dad and paternal grandfather were passionate about motorsports and watched it live and on TV a lot. My dad had pursued Motocross when he was younger and to a competitive level, but a lack of financing meant he couldn’t continue. But it was their deep interest that ignited my own,” Lindblad told Eastern Eye in an interview.

When he was five, his father, Stefan Lindblad, introduced him to karting, which immediately resonated with him.

“When I was around three- to four years old, my dad got me a Motocross bike and I had a go, but I didn’t like it. Then at five, he took me karting for the first time and I really loved it. From rental karts, I went on to get my own kart, and I started to race competitively at six years old and then continued to pursue it,” Lindblad said.

Karting quickly became a cornerstone of Lindblad’s development. “Karting has played a big part of my life as a driver and it’s where I learned my craft both in terms of driving and then racing.

“From 2013 to 2018, I raced in the UK, but from the age of 11 to 15, my coach, Oliver Rowland, wanted me to shift to Europe where I was able to race more powerful karts, and so I then shifted to there,” he said.

Lindblad’s victories in the WSK Super Master Series and the WSK Euro Series laid the groundwork for his transition to single-seater racing. Reflecting on these achievements, he said, “Winning the WSK Super Master Series and the WSK Euro Series were pivotal moments for me. They gave me the confidence and the recognition to transition into single-seater racing.”

In 2022, Lindblad began competing in the Italian F4 Championship with Van Amersfoort Racing, marking a significant step in his career. The move from karting to Formula racing presented new challenges, but his experience helped him adapt and grow as a driver. “Transitioning from karting to the Italian F4 Championship was a big step. The competition was tougher, and the cars were different, but my experience in karting helped me adapt quickly,” Lindblad said.

Being part of the Red Bull Junior Team has been crucial in Lindblad’s career. “The Red Bull Junior Team has given me incredible opportunities and guidance, helping me compete at higher levels and refine my racing skills,” he said.

Red Bull Racing is one of the biggest Formula One racing teams and has been associated with drivers such as Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Mark Webber.

Some significant achievements have marked Lindblad’s tenure with PREMA Racing. He moved to PREMA Racing in 2023 for a full campaign, finished third in last year’s standings, and was fourth in the Euro 4 Championship. Lindblad was also the winner in the Macau F4 World Cup race at the end of 2023.

Lindblad highlighted the importance of preparation and strategy in his success. “Race preparation is crucial. I focus on physical fitness, mental preparation, and understanding the track and race conditions. We have a strategy in place, but it’s important to be flexible and adapt as the race unfolds,” he said.

Adapting strategies during races is also essential, he added, “especially when faced with unexpected challenges or opportunities”.

“You have to stay calm and make quick decisions,” Lindblad said.

His recent success at Silverstone was a historic milestone. He became the first driver to win both races on a single Formula 3 weekend and is now seen as a contender in the Drivers’ Championship fight.

“Winning all races on home soil was an incredible feeling. My goal was to stay focused, execute the strategies we had planned, and adapt to the race dynamics as needed,” the youngster said. These two victories placed him sixth in the Championship, and now he is in third place with 113 points, just six behind leader Gabriele Minì of Italy.

Lindblad’s immediate goals include continuing his success in the current racing season and further honing his skills. He has clear long-term aspirations to reach Formula One. “My dream is to be a Formula One driver. I want to be a Formula One world champion,” he said.

In his career so far, Lindblad has consistently demonstrated his skills and potential, making a significant impact in various championships. His karting success in the WSK Super Master Series and WSK Euro Series showcased his talent early on.

Transitioning to the Italian F4 Championship with Van Amersfoort Racing, he quickly adapted and continued to excel. From his early days in karting to his recent triumphs at Silverstone, Lindblad has consistently demonstrated his potential.

Despite the pressures of being a rising star in motorsport, Lindblad remains grounded and focused. He credits his support system and disciplined approach for his ability to manage expectations and perform under pressure.

“Handling the pressures and expectations is part of the job. I have a great support system, and I stay disciplined in my approach. This helps me stay focused and perform at my best,” he said.

Reflecting on his role models, Lindblad cited Lewis Hamilton as an inspiration.

“His journey and achievements in Formula One are incredibly motivating. I’ve always looked up to him and tried to learn from his career.”

Hamilton has won a joint-record seven championship titles and holds the records for most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes. Last week he secured his 104th career victory, holding off Verstappen to win the British Grand Prix for a record ninth time.

“Being a man of colour, I always kind of looked up to him. He was sort of the one I related to most. When I was young, he was really impressive in those years. Whenever I was young and watching Formula One on TV with my dad, he was always the one I was looking out for. So I think Lewis would be my idol even to this day, I guess you could say,” Lindblad said.

Lindblad was brought up in a multicultural and multi-faith environment. His father Stefan belongs to the Christian faith, while his maternal grandfather is a Hindu and grandmother, a Sikh. Arvid was baptised in a temple, gurdwara, and church.

Lindblad’s mother, Anita Ahuja’s parents, Amarjeet and Anand Sheel, were both born in India in 1941 and lived in Punjab before it became part of Pakistan. They attended medical college in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, where they qualified as doctors.

In 1968, they moved to the UK for further medical studies and ultimately settled here.

Arvid’s mother was born in Manchester in 1974.

Arvid was born in London in 2007 and lives in Surrey.

Lindblad’s maternal grandparents visit India each year and plan to take Arvid there for Christmas later this year.

(All photos used in the story were provided by the family of Arvid Lindblad)