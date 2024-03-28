AR Rahman to set-up a Broadway in Chennai; says, ‘I’m writing musical for a director in London’

The Oscar-winner was speaking at the ongoing Times Now Summit 2024 in Mumbai.

AR Rahman (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

Celebrated music composer AR Rahman has unveiled his plans to establish a Broadway-style theatre in Chennai, and his team is already in the process of making it happen.

Speaking at the ongoing Times Now Summit 2024 in Mumbai, Rahman said, “I don’t see myself only in the movie world strangely, because when you travel, you realize how small you are. And in perspective to the composers and artists abroad, you are small and big at the same time. Big in some things and small in some things. And then you see and find out what is the void and how you push yourself to fill that gap or evolve in certain things and probably give back in certain things.”

He continued, “My dream is actually to start an arts collective in Chennai, to build a place where we can do stuff like Broadway. So, along with a couple of friends, we are planning to do that. And that’s a huge undertaking because it’s terrifying to think about finance, company, and what if something goes wrong.”

The Oscar-winning composer further said, “Yes, Broad in Chennai. I am currently writing a musical for a director in London, but can’t reveal much info on it as it is set for months later.”

Apart from announcing his ambitions for a Chennai-based Broadway, AR Rahman also launched the song ‘Team India Hain Hum’ from the upcoming film Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in lead roles.

Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also features Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film is due in theatres on April 10, 2024.