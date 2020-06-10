Anushka Sharma shares the first look of her next production venture Bulbbul

Anushka Sharma has surely proved her mettle as a producer. After producing films like NH10, Pari, and Phillauri and web series like Paatal Lok, the actress is now all set for her next production venture Bulbbul.

Bulbbul is a Netflix original film backed Anushka. Today, the actress took to Instagram to share the first look of the movie. She captioned it as, “Here’s your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @netflix_in. Can’t wait to share more! @officialcsfilms @kans26 @anvita_dee @manojmittra @saurabhma @rahulbose7 @tripti_dimri @avinashtiwary15 @Paoli_dam @parambratachattopadhyay @an5hai @siddharthdiwan @itsamittrivedi #RameshwarBhagat @lifaafa_ @veerakapuree @rod_sunil @redchillies.vfx @redchillies.color #KyanaEmmott #AnishJohn.”

Bulbbul stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. It is directed by Anvita Dutt. Well, it is a fantasy tale but it looks like it will have a dark story to tell. The movie will release on 24th June 2020.

While talking about Bulbbul, Avinash Tiwary had told us, “It becomes very difficult for me to describe Bulbbul. I was talking to Anvita that how do we describe it. Finally, I came up with this, I don’t know if she would agree with it. I thought it is a fantasy period family drama with a hint of horror. That’s how I can place it. Visually, it’s a film that we haven’t seen. It has the potential to be a surprise film of the year.”

Avinash and Tripti had earlier worked together in 2018 release Laila Majnu. Both the actors had impressed one and all with their performance in the film.