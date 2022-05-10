Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa to open London Indian Film Festival

Anurag Kashyap (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming thriller Dobaaraa, which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, was on Tuesday confirmed as the opening night movie at the 2022 London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) on June 23, ahead of its Indian release on July 1.

Female filmmakers will be at the forefront of this year’s edition of the LIFF, including the European premiere of the Aparna Sen directorial The Rapist, starring Konkana Sen Sharma and Arjun Rampal.

“We have UK premiered a number of Anurag’s films over the last 12 years – including That Girl In Yellow Boots and Gangs of Wasseypur. Anurag delivers yet another fresh directorial approach and a compelling twisted story. Actor Taapsee Pannu steals the show as a young woman trapped between two lives in different decades,” said Festival Director Cary Rajinder Sawhney.

“We are also delighted at the exceptionally strong cavalcade of exciting new premieres at this year’s festival in 10 different languages and some very rare in-person talks headlined by India’s greatest woman filmmaker Aparna Sen,” added Sawhney.

This year’s LIFF, backed by Blue Orchid Hotels, Integrity International, the British Film Institute (BFI), Bagri Foundation and Arts Council of England, spans over a fortnight starting next month to screen a variety of films at cinemas across London as well as regionally in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Dobaaraa being premiered at the London Film Festival right ahead of its theatrical release is a testament of its new-age, cutting edge narrative being wholly loved and applauded all over the world,” said Ektaa R Kapoor, the producer behind the opening night film. Dobaaraa is our first film under Cult Movies, our new film-division which is set to tell compelling, edgy and genre-bending stories. I feel ecstatic for Dobaaraa and its presence amidst various celebrated international films from around the globe and I can’t wait to showcase the film to Indian audiences on July 1, 2022,” she said.

Among the other UK premieres at this year’s film festival celebrating Indian and South Asian cinema include Pan Nalin’s homage to celluloid Chello Show and Anik Dutta’s Aparajito – a tribute to legendary director Satyajit Ray’s journey of making his first film, the cult classic Pather Panchali.

An intimate look at modern-day Kolkata, Once Upon a Time in Calcutta by Aditya Vikram Sengupta also features in the festival line-up. Set against a score by Oscar winner AR Rahman, who is also executive producer, No Land’s Man will be screened at the film gala as well. The acclaimed film is headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui who plays the role of a man dealing with the complexities of identity.

Under the festival’s Save the Planet strand, ecological and climate themes are explored in The Road to Kuthriyar, No Ground Beneath My Feet, and Hatibondhu. Canadian Indian documentary Superfan: The Nav Bhatia Story, set around the Toronto Raptors basketball team’s greatest fan, will close the festival. Following the London leg, which concludes on July 3, the LIFF will come to a close in Birmingham on July 5 and Manchester on July 6.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away at 84
Entertainment
British star Jodie Comer to topline feminist survival drama The End We Start From
Entertainment
Singapore bans Vivek Agnihotri hit film The Kashmir Files
Entertainment
“Nothing offensive in Prithviraj,” says Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr And Mrs Mahi goes on floors
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share first photo of daughter Malti
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor on her streaming platform ALTBalaji completing 5 years
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar to appear in Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero series Ms Marvel
Entertainment
Lords of Lockdown premieres at the New York Indian Film Festival
Entertainment
Vijay Varma thrilled to have played ‘an incredibly juicy’ role Alia Bhatt’s Darlings
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn opens up about rumours of a cold-war with Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana says he gave his best shot to Anek
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away at 84
British star Jodie Comer to topline feminist survival drama The…
Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa to open London Indian Film Festival
GFG risks insolvency as ‘Credit Suisse talks end’
Debate over Emma Chamberlain’s Patiala Necklace at Met Gala 2022
Organisations call for ‘culture change’ in legal profession