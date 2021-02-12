Taapsee Pannu teams up with Anurag Kashyap for a movie titled Dobaaraa

By Murtuza Iqbal







Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu have worked together earlier in the 2018 release Manmarziyaan. From the past many months, there were reports that the two will be teaming up for the second time, and now, finally, the movie has been officially announced.

Taapsee took to Instagram to make an announcement about the movie. She posted a video and captioned it as, “Some associations ask for a deserving beginning and some deserve to be seen ‘once more’ #DOBAARAA Expectations are bound to be high because this is going to be one of its kind. Time. Space. Universe. 2021 will make you question everything. Filming begins soon! @anuragkashyap10 time to add some lights and colour to your frame again, let’s do it #DOBAARAA @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @sunirkheterpal @gauravbose_vermillion @athenaenm @cultmoviesofficial #CultMovies.”





Titled Dobaara, the movie looks like a time-travel thriller, and with Anurag Kashyap helming it we surely have high expectations from the movie.

Talking about Taapsee’s other films; the actress has movies like Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu. While the shooting of Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket has been wrapped up, the shooting of Looop Lapeta is currently going on.

