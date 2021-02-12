Taapsee Pannu teams up with Anurag Kashyap for a movie titled Dobaaraa - EasternEye
Trending Now

Taapsee Pannu teams up with Anurag Kashyap for a movie titled Dobaaraa


Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu have worked together earlier in the 2018 release Manmarziyaan. From the past many months, there were reports that the two will be teaming up for the second time, and now, finally, the movie has been officially announced.

Taapsee took to Instagram to make an announcement about the movie. She posted a video and captioned it as, “Some associations ask for a deserving beginning and some deserve to be seen ‘once more’ #DOBAARAA Expectations are bound to be high because this is going to be one of its kind. Time. Space. Universe. 2021 will make you question everything. Filming begins soon! @anuragkashyap10 time to add some lights and colour to your frame again, let’s do it #DOBAARAA @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @sunirkheterpal @gauravbose_vermillion @athenaenm @cultmoviesofficial #CultMovies.”

 



View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)



Titled Dobaara, the movie looks like a time-travel thriller, and with Anurag Kashyap helming it we surely have high expectations from the movie.

Talking about Taapsee’s other films; the actress has movies like Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu. While the shooting of Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket has been wrapped up, the shooting of Looop Lapeta is currently going on.

The actress has also started prepping up for her role in Shabaash Mithu which is a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.














Most Popular

Malvi Malhotra’s road to recovery

Yan Dhanda calls for appropriate action on racist abuse

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi to get a direct-to-digital release?

Pooja Hegde gears up to join the sets of Telugu film Acharya

Diageo’s acquisition of Chase Distillery approved



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×