Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 09, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Anthony Mackie onboards Captain America 4; Julius Onah set to direct

The film will be building on the events from the 2021 Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Anthony Mackie (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Julius Onah, director of The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce, is set to helm the fourth Captain America movie, starring Anthony Mackie and building on the events from the 2021 Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

According to Variety, the screenplay is being written by staff writer Dalan Musson and the series creator and head writer Malcolm Spellman. Sam Wilson, played by Sam Mackie, struggles to embrace the mantle of Captain America that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) bestowed upon him at the conclusion of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but eventually comes to terms with the title and the cultural significance that goes along with it.

There is no official title or release date for the movie yet, but there is a good chance that Marvel Studios will reveal both at San Diego Comic-Con later this month. This will be the studio’s first presentation at SDCC since 2019, as SDCC was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

It’s also unknown whether Mackie will be working with any other cast members from Falcon and the Winter Soldier, such as Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes (also known as the Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell’s John Walker (also known as the U.S. Agent), Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter (also known as the Power Broker), or Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Nigerian-born Onah entered the graduate film programme at NYU, and Spike Lee served as executive producer on his thesis project, the 2015 movie The Girl Is in Trouble.

Then J.J. Abrams hired him to helm a sci-fi space thriller, which finally turned into the 2018 Netflix film The Cloverfield Paradox. The next year, Onah’s independent drama Luce, starring Naomi Watts and Tim Roth, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival to rousing praise for its study of the strains facing a white couple and their adopted Black kid, Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Harrison’s leading role in the movie and Onah’s directing were both nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Karan Johar on becoming a single parent to Yash and Roohi: ‘I just knew I…
Entertainment
Amber Heard claims wrong juror gave verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case; call for mistrial
HEADLINE STORY
Akshay Kumar’s Capsule Gill to be the biggest Indian production to ever take place in…
Entertainment
Leena Manimekalai: Kaali is queer, a free spirit that spits at patriarchy and dismantles Hindutva
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt says ‘thank you’ to co-star Gal Gadot as she finishes filming for her…
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth reveals younger brother Liam was almost cast as Thor: ‘My audition sucked was…
Entertainment
‘Excited, nervous and terrified’: Ranbir Kapoor on embracing parenthood with Alia Bhatt
Entertainment
Kareena, Karisma, Amrita, and Natasha enjoying fun-filled vacation in London – see photo
Entertainment
Tell It Like A Woman: Jacqueline Fernandez drops first poster of her Hollywood…
Entertainment
Netflix to co-produce and stream Johnny Depp’s next film King Louis XV
Entertainment
Quentin Tarantino declares Peppa Pig ‘greatest British import of this decade’
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra shares photo of her day out with daughter Malti Marie; her…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Who is Tetsuya Yamagami, the gunman suspected in Shinzo Abe…
What is “Kareeza” technique and how it can boost your…
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa’s whereabouts not known; Reports say unknown…
Karan Johar on becoming a single parent to Yash and…
Amber Heard claims wrong juror gave verdict in Johnny Depp…
Musk and Twitter: From volatile courtship to messy divorce