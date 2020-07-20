Ankita Lokhande asks Ekta Kapoor to bring out Pavitra Rishta 2?

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in principal roles, Pavitra Rishta was one of the top-rated shows on Indian television during its run between 2009 and 2014. The runaway success of the daily soap helped Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms retrieve its position as the leading production house in the Indian television space.

After the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on 14th June, a number of filmmakers are planning to roll out projects chronicling the eventful life of the actor. The latest we hear that producer Ekta Kapoor is also planning to produce a season 2 of the actor’s successful show Pavitra Rishta as a tribute to him.

Reportedly, it was the show’s female lead Ankita Lokhande who came up with the idea of having a sequel to Pavitra Rishta and approached Kapoor for the same. A source told a publication, “The show was close to Sushant’s heart as it gave him the platform to scale new heights and both Ekta and Ankita feel that a new season will be the best tribute to the deceased actor.”

If reports are to be believed, work on the show has already begun. The team of writers at Balaji Telefilms is busy brainstorming as to how to progress the story from where it concluded in 2014. “Ekta has spearheaded several sequels on TV, including Hum Paanch, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Naagin. It was Ankita who approached Ekta with the idea and since Pavitra Rishta is a special show for her too, she immediately agreed. She will sit with her team of writers and explore how to take the daily soap forward,” added the source.