Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 486,451
Total Cases 37,380,253
Today's Fatalities 385
Today's Cases 2,58,089
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 486,451
Total Cases 37,380,253
Today's Fatalities 385
Today's Cases 2,58,089

Entertainment

Anand L Rai: Atrangi Re was never about mental illness for me

Aanand L Rai (Photo credit: NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s latest directorial Atrangi Re (2021) was at the centre of controversy for its portrayal of mental health.

The film, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar, released on December 24 on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar and received polarised reviews with some criticising how the film deals insensitively with mental health.

In the movie, the 26-year-old Khan plays Rinku Sooryavanshi, a child born out of an interfaith marriage who lives with the trauma of losing her parents at a young age. After another failed attempt at running away from her maternal family home in Bihar, Rinku is forcefully married to a Tamil man Vishu (Dhanush) but they plan to part ways once they reach Delhi where she hopes to meet her lover called Sajjad (Kumar).

In an interview with PTI, the 50-year-old director said the sole purpose of the movie was to explore a mad world of “love”. “It is actually only love. When we talk about Rinku, there was a big section of people who were talking about mental illness. It was never that for me. That was not the only thing I was trying to come up with. What I was trying to come up with was that only love can bring you out of a lot of complications…  We have become very smart and intelligent. We want to analyse everything. These are tough times and we want to give logic to falling in love. It is so unfortunate. The only thing that can defy logic is love,” said the filmmaker.

Rai, who has been applauded for churning out interesting characters from hinterland India in films like Tanu Weds Manu series and Raanjhanaa, said like his previous work love is the driving force for both lead characters Rinku and Vishu. There is a reason why Rinku belongs to Siwan, a city in Bihar, the director pointed out.

“We wanted to create that world, we wanted to have those things which were or are there. We dealt with the problems that the region is going through or was going through,” he said.

The director said he wanted to celebrate the “magic of love”.  “We have been so calculative about our emotions. Let’s keep other things on the calculator and not love,” he added.

All in all, Rai is happy with the response to Atrangi Re as he believes it has managed to touch the hearts of the viewers. “I am happy with the reaction of the audience, their likes, and dislikes. I am liking every bit of it and I am making a note of it. It is overwhelming,” he said in conclusion.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dhanush announces separation from wife Aishwaryaa
Entertainment
After Pushpa, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to hit theatres in Hindi
Entertainment
Tahir Raj Bhasin on how outsiders like him have drawn strength and courage from Shah…
Entertainment
Celebs pay homage to Birju Maharaj: Tremendous loss to the world of performing arts
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain under observation
Entertainment
Fresh details emerge on Salman Khan’s documentary Beyond The Star
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra on Aussie journo questioning her credentials: “Just pissed me off”
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba was planned as a franchise
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi excited about his exciting line-up in 2022
Entertainment
Funkaar: Biopic on comedian Kapil Sharma announced
Entertainment
Aparshakti Khurana to play a deaf & mute interpreter in ZEE Studios’ Berlin
INTERVIEWS
“When I started working on Haseen Dillruba, I was a bit nervous,” says…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Dhanush announces separation from wife Aishwaryaa
After Pushpa, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to hit theatres in…
Tahir Raj Bhasin on how outsiders like him have drawn…
Anand L Rai: Atrangi Re was never about mental illness…
Celebs pay homage to Birju Maharaj: Tremendous loss to the…
Issa brothers may join race to buy pharmacy chain Boots
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE