Amrita Rao pregnant, expecting first child with husband RJ Anmol

A digital publication reports that Amrita and Anmol were spotted outside a clinic and the actress very visibly had a baby bump. The couple, who is known for staying away from unnecessary media attention, is keeping things low-key.

“She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key,” a source informs the publication.

In years to come, the actress went on to play important roles in several commercially successful films like Masti (2004), Main Hoon Na (2005), Vivah (2006), Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008), and Jolly LLB (2013). Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic film Vivah, which co-starred Shahid Kapoor, was the turning point of her career.

Rao married RJ Anmol on 15th May, 2016, after a long courtship of seven years. After staying away from movies for a couple of years, she made her comeback with moderately-budgeted Thackrey, which was based on the life of Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the Indian political party Shiv Sena. The film, which released in Hindi and Marathi, did good business at the cash counter.

