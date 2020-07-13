Amit Sadh tests negative for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. While Big B and Abhishek are admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are quarantined at home.

Well, last week Abishek had stepped out to dub for his web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. The actor was accompanied by his co-star Amit Sadh. So, yesterday, Amit had posted on Instagram that he will get tested as well.

He had shared a note which read, “Hi All. Thank you everyone for all your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, however will get a precautionary COVID19 test done today. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery.”

Well, today, the actor took to Twitter to inform everyone that his test results are negative. He tweeted, “Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength !”

Breathe: Into The Shadows started streaming on 10th July 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. The series is getting a mixed response.

While informing everyone about being tested positive for COVID-19, Abhishek had tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”