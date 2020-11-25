Alia Bhatt to collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj

By: Mohnish Singh







According to reports, Alia Bhatt is in consideration to headline celebrated Hindi filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film franchise based on the works of British mystery writer Agatha Christie. The Raazi (2018) actress is racing ahead in the race to bag the plum project and if she manages to sign it on the dotted line, she will be seen playing the character of a young girl thrown into solving a murder.

A source in the know informs a publication, “It is almost certain that Alia Bhatt and Vishal Bhardwaj are collaborating. The director is keen to roll the film in January or February and Alia’s dates are being worked out accordingly. However, it is yet unclear when the film will really get off the ground considering the uncertainty due to the second phase of the lockdown. The project requires to be shot in frosty Himalayan towns and hence if they do not start the production in January in Uttarakhand (as planned), they will have to shoot the film in foreign later in the second half of 2021.”

The source goes on to add, “Vishal Bhardwaj has created a fictional world out of Agatha Christie novels. He has adapted her book very differently and has made it a story of a pair of young investigators looking to take over the world with their intelligence and charm. Bhardwaj is currently giving the final touches to his script and will soon visit Alia for the final narration.”







Last seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2 (2020), Alia Bhatt is currently busy completing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Both high-profile films are expected to hit the marquee in the first half of 2021.

