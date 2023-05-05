Website Logo
  Friday, May 05, 2023
Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt shares unseen glimpse from MET Gala 2023

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

Alia Bhatt (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Alia Bhatt on Friday posted unseen glimpse from MET Gala 2023 on social media. The Gangubai Khatiawadi actress took to Instagram and dropped some unseen pictures. From posing for the MET Gala red carpet to getting ready for her big day, the unseen glimpses showed it all. Along with the post, she wrote, “outtakes.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia hit the red carpet in a dreamy white gown designed by fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

This year’s theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi, and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported.

Alia made her debut at the fashion night on Monday. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung. She teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings, and rings.

For the glam, she opted for a center-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base.
This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of Stone’. Several pictures and videos of the star went viral on social media in which she could be seen posing for the camera at the Gala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.

Eastern Eye

