Alia Bhatt cast to headline a film by Resul Pookutty?

At the beginning of the year, news emerged that Oscar-winning sound designer turned producer Resul Pookutty was working on his directorial debut. The latest update on the project is that it has got its leading lady.

According to reports, Alia Bhatt has been finalized to play the female lead in the film. There is no update on whether or not the makers have roped in any actor opposite the leading Bollywood actress yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 4, 2020 at 11:59pm PST

Though other details are currently under wraps, a report published by a leading publication suggests that the film is inspired from the current tensions between India and China at the border. The movie revolves around an Indian soldier named Baba Harbhajhan Singh. The report further mentions that it will also include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the army camp in Ladakh.

The yet to be titled film is a love saga which was originally set against the backdrop of Indo-China war that took place in 1967 at Nathula, but the makers now plan to portray the storyline in today’s times. So, now it will be set in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 21, 2019 at 9:52am PDT

Talking about the project, Resul Pookutty said, “The current tension between India and China is already a part of our film. It is bizarre that we had already written it and it just happened. I believe that Baba is there guarding our border. Our script is almost ready. We will take it to Army officials and get their feedback.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is awaiting the digital release of her next film Sadak 2, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt. It is scheduled for a premiere on Disney+ Hotstar exclusively.