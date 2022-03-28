Akshay Kumar’s Mission Cinderella heads to Disney+ Hotstar

Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Most recently seen in Bachchhan Paandey (2021), Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for his next Mission Cinderella, produced by Pooja Entertainment. If fresh reports are to be believed, the much-awaited film is heading to Disney+ Hotstar for a direct-to-digital release.

Mission Cinderella, which is the Hindi remake of the successful Tamil film Ratsasan (2018), will see Kumar in the role of a cop. Sharing the screen space alongside him will be Rakul Preet Singh who stars opposite the actor for the first time. The film will start streaming on April 29, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sharing more details, a source in the know informs a publication, “Mission Cinderella will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in April 2022 and the makers have decided the release date. The film will be premiering directly on April 29, 2022. This marks Akshay Kumar’s second film to hit the platform after Laxmmi (2020).”

Another source had earlier told the same publication, “Mission Cinderella is not exactly a big-screen spectacle that can get the audience on board in big numbers. Both Akshay and the producers know it. On the other hand, the overall budget including Akshay’s acting fees was in the range of ₹175 crore (approximately £ 1,746,496). While the producers did lose out on money in Bell Bottom (2021), they did not want a deja-vu and hence, after analysing all business models, they finally decided on a direct to digital premiere.”

Mission Cinderella is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The same makers are also bankrolling Kumar’s next action spectacle Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also starring action star Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The big-ticket film is set to go before cameras in a couple of months from now.

