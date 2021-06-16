Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 379,573
Total Cases 29,633,105
Today's Fatalities 2,542
Today's Cases 62,224
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 379,573
Total Cases 29,633,105
Today's Fatalities 2,542
Today's Cases 62,224

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s debut series The End likely to start rolling later this year, says producer

Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

If you ever wondered what happened to Akshay Kumar’s digital debut show The End, which was announced with much fanfare in 2019, here is the latest update. Producer Vikram Malhotra on Wednesday said that the high-profile show will begin production either towards the end of the year or early 2022.

The action-packed thriller series for Amazon Prime Video was set to get off the ground in 2020, but the production was delayed due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which was soon followed by nationwide lockdown in India.

During a special event for his upcoming film Sherni, Malhotra said that his team at Abundantia Entertainment is currently working on several streaming shows with Amazon Prime Video, including The End, Hush Hush, and the third season of Breathe.

“Creators like us look for platforms that become homes and understand our sensibilities and creative efforts. We found a warm home in Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Breathe, there are other series in development like Hush Hush, which is in the middle of the production. We had to pause it because of the pandemic. There is a show called The End, featuring Akshay Kumar. It is set to start later this year or early next year, depending on how the situation is,” Malhotra told reporters.

The End, which will mark Kumar’s debut in the streaming media space, is reportedly a survival thriller set in the future, whereas Hush Hush is a thriller drama, featuring an all-female cast, including Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Ayesha Jhulka.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Amazon Prime to premiere Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan on July 16
FILM
Salman Khan and Rajkumar Gupta in talks for an action thriller based on true events
FILM
Ayushmann Khurrana set for his hat-trick film with Colour Yellow Productions
FILM
Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das and more to headline Netflix series Choona
FILM
Tripti Dimri joins Shahid Kapoor on the cast of Sujoy Ghosh’s next
Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia to make her television debut with MasterChef Telugu
Entertainment
Shefali Shah’s Someday to be screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart
Entertainment
Salman Khan starrer Bhaijaan to release on Diwali 2022?
E-GUIDE
Saahil: My new character is a dream role for me
E-GUIDE
Novel centred around literary festival offers breezy entertainment
E-GUIDE
Writing the wrongs suffered by women
Big Interview
Strong start to Janhvi’s journey
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar’s debut series The End likely to start rolling…
Amazon Prime to premiere Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan on July 16
Salman Khan and Rajkumar Gupta in talks for an action…
Ayushmann Khurrana set for his hat-trick film with Colour Yellow…
Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das and more to headline Netflix series…
Tripti Dimri joins Shahid Kapoor on the cast of Sujoy…