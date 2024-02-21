  • Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Akshata Murty wears suit by Samantha Cameron

Lady Cameron was also in attendance at the event and so was Indian socialite Natasha Poonawalla.

By: Mohnish Singh

Akshata Murty, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, wore a suit designed by Lady Cameron at an event on the final day of London Fashion Week in a nod to one of her predecessors in Downing Street.

The event was a lunch at Downing Street, which saw the presence of 20 founders of independent fashion brands who gathered to celebrate the UK fashion industry.

The decision by Downing Street to support the event harks back to the Cameron years, where there was continuous explicit support for London Fashion Week.

Samantha Cameron was seen at various London Fashion Week shows during her husband’s premiership – and made a concerted effort to wear clothes from affordable UK homegrown designers.

For Tuesday’s occasion, Murty wore a £180 corduroy waistcoat with matching £200 trousers from Cefinn, the label founded by Cameron in 2017, the year after her husband resigned in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Cefinn is a name created using the initials of the Camerons’ four children.

Murty paired the Cefinn waistcoat and trousers with a £120 striped shirt by British Label With Nothing Underneath. The founder of With Nothing Underneath, Pip Durrell, was at the lunch.

