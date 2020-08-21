Ajay Devgn’s next with YRF part of a superhero franchise?

Rumours have been rife lately that Ajay Devgn has joined hands with Yash Raj Films for a film. Since the superstar has never worked with the leading production house before, film enthusiasts are quite excited about the forthcoming outing. According to reports, the untitled film is a part of the YRF 50 Project venture, which is slated to be announced on 27th September.

The latest we hear that the Ajay Devgn-starrer is set to be mounted on a lavish scale. Well-known Filmmaker Rahul Rawail’s son Shiv Rawail will make his directorial debut with the film which is reportedly part of a superhero franchise. Yes, you read that right.

A source in the know tells an online publication, “It will mark the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail and is a superhero film. Not just that, producer Aditya Chopra has also planned to spin a franchise out of it. The prep over this film is going on for a long time and it is expected to be a big-screen spectacle.”

A source from the trade is ecstatic with the development. “The success of the Baahubali series has shown that audiences will come in big numbers for films that have scale, effects, and grandeur. And the success of Avengers has proved that superhero films are in vogue right now and can work big time, if handled well. YRF has already achieved success with action-based franchises like Dhoom and Tiger. They are now taking the next big step by entering into the superhero franchise space. This move will surely pay dividends,” he explains.

While the details of the rest of the cast of the film are not yet known, Aditya Chopra will officially announce the film on 27th September on the occasion of his father and iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra’s 88th birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is awaiting the release of his next film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Originally slated to release in theatres, the war drama will now premiere on Disney+ Hotstar as cinemas across India remain shuttered due to the Coronavirus pandemic.