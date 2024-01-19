Air India introduces inflight entertainment experience

By: Mohnish Singh

Air India, India’s leading global airline, today unveiled a colossal library of content for its new, best-in-class inflight entertainment (IFE) system that will offer an immersive entertainment experience to travellers on its long-haul flights.

The full suite of the new IFE content features over 2,200 hours of entertainment content across formats and genres, including 1000 hours of movies, 600 hours of TV, and 600 hours of audio, for today’s discerning travellers. The new IFE experience will be available on Air India’s A350, newly inducted B777-200LR, and on incoming new widebody aircraft.

Air India’s legacy widebody fleet, which is scheduled to undergo complete refurbishment of all interiors starting second half of 2024 in a US$400 million retrofit programme, will subsequently feature the new IFE system and expanded content offering.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: “As Air India takes flight into a new era with the arrival of our A350 aircraft, so does our guests’ entertainment experience. This complete overhaul in our inflight entertainment offering mirrors the dynamic transformation underway at Air India. We’re redefining what it means to fly with us, and this world-class IFE system and carefully curated content are a cornerstone of that commitment.”

From Bollywood blockbusters to Hollywood premieres, global music icons to captivating documentaries and the new Air India Radio, the world’s best content will now be at the fingertips of Air India guests.

The largest library of Indian content in the skies: From timeless classics like Sholay and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to contemporary Indian cinema like Kantara and Drishyam 2, Air India guests will be able to choose from over 250 Indian movies spanning decades and genres. The new content catalogue offers a rich spectrum of regional cinema with 76 Indian regional movies in eight languages, in addition to a host of popular and engaging web series and digital content.

Hollywood blockbusters: The Hollywood collection will cater to all tastes, offering close to 200 Hollywood movies, including BAFTA and Oscars-winning titles, along with latest nominees such as Barbie and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. Guests will also be able to binge-watch entire franchises like Harry Potter, Spider Man, and Despicable Me.

International favourites: Air India’s global cinematic repertoire spans 14 languages, including French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Danish, Icelandic, and Dutch, among others, featuring critically acclaimed films from around the world.