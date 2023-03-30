Adipurush makers unveil new poster on Ram Navami

Website Logo
  Thursday, March 30, 2023
By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of Adipurush unveiled a new poster of the cast on Thursday on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, a festival celebrated to mark Lord Ram’s birth anniversary.

Touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, the multilingual period saga Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

The poster comes days after production houses T-Series and Retrophiles announced the new release date of the film starring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

In the new poster shared on T-Series’ official Twitter page, Prabhas and Sunny are seen carrying a bow and an arrow donning armour and dhoti. Kriti is in a simple sari with her head covered, while Devdatta is seen bowing down in the service of the trio.

“Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram #JaiShriRam #RamNavmi,” the caption of the post read.

Adipurush courted controversy, including boycott calls, last year when the teaser of the magnum opus was launched in October over the depiction of Hindu deities and inferior quality of visual effects.

The makers were also slammed for the apparent Islamisation of Lankesh over Saif’s look as the demon king, who was seen sporting a beard and buzz cut.

The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023.

Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

