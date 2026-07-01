Zverev says Wimbledon progress depends on his own game

FRENCH Open champion Alexander Zverev said his chances of making a deep run at Wimbledon depend on his own performances rather than the draw, despite being in the more open half of the men's singles.

The world number three began his campaign with a four-set win over Belgian debutant Alexander Blockx on Centre Court, beating him 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/0). He will next face France's Valentin Royer.

Zverev won his first Grand Slam title at the French Open earlier this month after several near-misses, benefiting from the early exits of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. He has, however, never gone beyond the last 16 at Wimbledon in nine previous appearances.

With Sinner and Djokovic, the two favourites in the absence of the injured Carlos Alcaraz, placed in the opposite half of the draw and American fourth seed Ben Shelton already out, Zverev said his focus remains unchanged.

"It's very different than a French Open. For me, the draw doesn't really matter, because I have played a top-10 opponent one time in my career here, which was Milos Raonic, in 2017," said Zverev.

"All the other years, I have lost to players outside of the top 10. So it's really about me.

"It's really about me getting through my matches and playing my matches, because yes, maybe the names of Jannik and Novak and all those guys, they're on the other side of the draw, but for me, that doesn't really matter, because historically I have not gotten to them.

"So for me, it's about focusing on the matches that are ahead of me to get to those names. I think that's the most important thing."

Zverev came close to becoming the first reigning men's Roland Garros champion to lose in the Wimbledon first round since Rafael Nadal in 2013, but recovered to beat Blockx for the third time in as many meetings this year.

The second seed took the opening set in 30 minutes after securing the only break in the ninth game.

Blockx responded by saving a set point in the second-set tie-break before drawing level when Zverev double-faulted.

The 21-year-old then produced two double-faults in the third-set tie-break, allowing Zverev to move ahead before sealing victory in another tie-break in the fourth set.