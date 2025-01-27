Sinner beats Zverev to retain Australian Open title

Skip to content
By Eastern EyeJan 27, 2025
JANNIK SINNER successfully defended his Australian Open title with a commanding 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday, becoming Italy's first player to win three Grand Slam titles.

The win marked another milestone in Italian tennis, surpassing Nicola Pietrangeli’s two Roland Garros victories in 1959 and 1960.

Sinner, the world number one, extended his dominance on hard courts with a clinical performance under the lights of Rod Laver Arena, dismantling Zverev’s game with relentless pressure.

Reflecting on his triumph, Sinner said, “It was an amazing performance from my side. I want to enjoy this one. This one has a different feeling (and) means so much to me.”

Despite his success, Sinner continues to face scrutiny off the court due to a long-standing doping case. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is pursuing a ban that could affect his French Open participation, with a hearing scheduled for April.

Speaking about the challenges, Sinner said, “Many, many things happen off the court, what you maybe don’t know. When I go on the court, even if sometimes it’s very difficult to block these kind of things, I have the team and people who are close to me who trust me.”

For Zverev, the loss marked his third defeat in a Grand Slam final. The German player, visibly emotional, said, “First of all, it sucks standing here next to this thing and not being able to touch it. Congrats to Jannik, you’re the best player in the world by far. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to lift the trophy, but I’ll keep coming back, I’ll keep trying.”

The match turned in Sinner’s favour during the second-set tiebreak. A lucky net cord gave Sinner a 5-4 lead, and he capitalised with a powerful serve and a forehand winner to claim the set. Zverev, frustrated, smashed his racket after the setback.

The third set saw Sinner break Zverev’s serve in the sixth game, leaving little room for a comeback. Sinner sealed the match with a backhand passing shot on his first match point and celebrated by joining his team in the stands.

Zverev’s night was further soured by a heckler referencing domestic violence allegations he has faced in recent years. Addressing the issue, Zverev said, “I believe there are no more accusations. There haven’t been for, what, nine months now. I think I’ve done everything I can and I’m not about to open that subject again.”

Sinner’s win extends his unbeaten streak to 21 matches, while Zverev continues to chase his maiden Grand Slam title after finishing runner-up at the French Open last year and the 2020 US Open.

(With inputs from Reuters)

