  • Tuesday, May 25, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 307,231
Total Cases 26,948,874
Today's Fatalities 3,511
Today's Cases 196,427
Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar to document writing duo Salim-Javed’s life for a streaming media platform
Zoya Akhtar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Zoya Akhtar is set to document the eventful journey of his father Javed Akhtar and his writing partner Salim Javed for a leading streaming media platform. The writing duo has written some of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema, including Zanjeer (1973), Deewar (1975) and Sholay (1975).

A leading entertainment publication reports that Zoya Akhtar has been silently working on the project for over two years now. “Zoya feels that the Salim-Javed combo gave a new lease to writers in the Hindi film industry and their achievements deserve to make it to the spectacle. While at first, she was planning to spin a biopic for theatres on their life, through the lockdown she felt that the story demands to be showcased on a digital medium,” a source close to the development divulges.

The source goes on to add, “She has been talking to both Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar independently to ensure an objective approach to the story. Multiple meetings have taken place and Zoya is on the verge of closing the material that she wants to bring in her story.”

There is no clarity if Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar themselves will narrate their story or someone else will take the charge. “In fact, if the docudrama gets an overwhelming response with the audience asking for more, don’t be surprised if the story is dramatized for a theatrical medium with actors stepping into the shoes of this iconic writer duo. It’s all being kept under wraps at the moment,” the source concludes.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

