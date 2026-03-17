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Zendaya says viral ‘wedding photos’ with Tom Holland fooled even friends

Zendaya added that even those close to her were briefly convinced

Zendaya says viral ‘wedding photos’ with Tom Holland fooled even friends

Rumours gained traction after comments by stylist Law Roach

X/ Zendaya_Updated
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 17, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Zendaya responds to viral AI-generated wedding images
  • Actress clarifies that widely circulated photos with Tom Holland are not real
  • Rumours gained traction after comments by stylist Law Roach

Viral images spark confusion

Zendaya has addressed the wave of speculation surrounding her relationship with Tom Holland, after AI-generated wedding images of the couple circulated widely online.

Speaking during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor acknowledged that the images had misled many. She noted that people had approached her in real life to compliment the supposed wedding photos, despite them being entirely fabricated.

Zendaya added that even those close to her were briefly convinced, with some expressing frustration at not being invited — underlining how convincingly the images had spread.

Rumours fuelled by offhand remark

The speculation intensified earlier this month after stylist Law Roach suggested in an interview that the couple had already married. His comment, delivered with a laugh, quickly gained traction online and added to the confusion around their relationship status.

Zendaya, however, did not confirm any wedding during her interview, instead sidestepping the question while focusing on the misleading nature of the circulating images.

A high-profile relationship under scrutiny

Reports of the couple’s engagement first emerged in early 2025, after Zendaya was seen wearing a diamond ring at a public event. Subsequent reports indicated that the proposal had taken place privately during the 2024 holiday period.

The pair’s relationship dates back to their work on the Spider-Man films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, where they played Peter Parker and MJ.

Zendaya appeared on the talk show to promote her upcoming film The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattinson, as well as her role in The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan.

- YouTube youtu.be

tom hollandjimmy kimmelweddingrumourszendaya

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